Spartanburg South Carolina Bans Watermelon In One Very Specific Place

Known for its hiking trails and thriving downtown scene, Spartanburg, South Carolina, is home to one of the weirdest food laws in the United States: It is illegal to eat watermelon in Spartanburg's Magnolia Cemetery. Surrounded by beautiful foliage, Magnolia Cemetery, a gorgeous spot for one's final resting place, has a rich history dating back to 1838. It's no wonder residents are protective of it, and watermelon seeds pose a very real risk.

Spartanburg is not the only city with strange watermelon laws. It's illegal to eat watermelon in Beech Grove, Indiana parks due to worries about rinds puncturing garbage bags. However, Spartanburg's law is due to concerns about vines, not rinds. Magnolia Cemetery is located near a train station. Prior to the law, passengers passing through Spartanburg would often buy watermelon from local vendors. They would then snack near or inside the cemetery, haphazardly spitting watermelon seeds on the ground. This sparked concerns that the seeds could sprout into watermelon vines.