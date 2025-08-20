Spartanburg South Carolina Bans Watermelon In One Very Specific Place
Known for its hiking trails and thriving downtown scene, Spartanburg, South Carolina, is home to one of the weirdest food laws in the United States: It is illegal to eat watermelon in Spartanburg's Magnolia Cemetery. Surrounded by beautiful foliage, Magnolia Cemetery, a gorgeous spot for one's final resting place, has a rich history dating back to 1838. It's no wonder residents are protective of it, and watermelon seeds pose a very real risk.
Spartanburg is not the only city with strange watermelon laws. It's illegal to eat watermelon in Beech Grove, Indiana parks due to worries about rinds puncturing garbage bags. However, Spartanburg's law is due to concerns about vines, not rinds. Magnolia Cemetery is located near a train station. Prior to the law, passengers passing through Spartanburg would often buy watermelon from local vendors. They would then snack near or inside the cemetery, haphazardly spitting watermelon seeds on the ground. This sparked concerns that the seeds could sprout into watermelon vines.
Spartanburg residents are protective of Magnolia Cemetery
Worries about vines growing from watermelon seeds are not unfounded. South Carolina's climate is amenable to watermelon growth. In fact, South Carolina is among the nation's top 10 producers of watermelon. Stray seeds could hypothetically germinate by mistake, and watermelon vines can grow up to one to two feet per week. It's understandable lawmakers were wary of vines disrupting the cemetery's existing landscape.
Magnolia Cemetery also has a history of vandalism and poor upkeep that has resulted in damage to gravesites over the years. In the early 2000s, efforts were made to restore the cemetery, with many Spartanburg residents donating items like fencing and lights to the cause. Grave markers that had suffered from years of neglect were restored, and local organizations even coordinated regular cleanup crews to remove litter. Clearly, Spartanburg citizens want to keep this historic cemetery in good condition. So, while there are many reasons you should start eating more watermelon (it's great for hydration!), make sure you do so outside the confines of Magnolia Cemetery.