Is It Really Illegal To Eat Watermelon In This US City's Public Parks?
The Indianapolis suburb of Beech Grove is filled with small town charm, despite its close proximity to Indiana's state's capital. In this quiet little municipality, the population of 15,000 is subject to one of the weirdest food laws ever written in the U.S. If you were hoping to one day enjoy some watermelon in one of Beech Grove's public parks, you better think twice — lest you risk breaking the law.
In a state where 80% of the land is devoted to farming and woodlands, this law may seem totally outrageous. However, Indianapolis news outlet WRTV reported in 2017 it received confirmation from board members of Beech Grove's local government that a watermelon ban had been instituted several years before. The reason? Those pesky watermelon rinds were tearing holes in the trash bags lining the cans at public parks. Someone had enough! So, a call to action was made and a ban supposedly written into law, though the whereabouts of this written record remain unclear. (If your hellbent on the idea of enjoying a slice of watermelon at a Beech Grove park but don't want to risk the heat, try this viral watermelon cutting hack that uses dental floss, so you can leave the whole dang rind at home.)
Go ahead and eat the watermelon ... if you dare!
The watermelon ban in Beech Grove, Indiana's public parks may seem like a travesty to those of us who recognize that eating watermelon with your friends outside during the summer is one of life's greatest delights (Given you've got a good watermelon, of course. Here are some tricks for buying the perfect watermelon every time.) However, just because the ban is in place doesn't mean folks in Beech Grove are eating watermelon in parks less than they do anywhere else.
Despite the fact that the law has been around since at least 2009, by all accounts, local law enforcement has neither time nor, it would appear, any interest in enforcing the ban. Although breaking a law of this sort would likely get you little more than a citation or a small fine, it's unclear what the actual penalty is — or if anyone has ever received it. That said, eat watermelon in Beech Grove at your own risk!