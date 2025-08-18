False Things You Believe About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a chain that everyone knows and loves — well, most people at least. Between the juicy steaks, warm rolls, and lively atmosphere, it's no wonder customers keep coming back. Over the years, it's built up a loyal fanbase, and like any big name, it's also picked up its fair share of rumors.

Maybe you've heard that there's no variety in the menu, the food is way overpriced, or that all its steaks and rolls get shipped in frozen. Some of these claims sound believable, but when you do some digging into the chain, they don't actually hold up. In reality, Texas Roadhouse has a few surprises up its sleeve. It turns out its food is fresher than you might think, its prices are lower than you'd expect, and its traditions aren't quite as universal as they may seem. Even the décor has a story behind it. So, if you've been dining under some false assumptions, it's time to set the record straight. Here are some of the biggest rumors that have been floating around about Texas Roadhouse.