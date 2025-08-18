Copycat Olive Garden Ravioli Carbonara Recipe

Tender ravioli covered with a rich cheesy sauce and baked till browned and bubbling might be one of the most comforting and satisfying dishes ever. Olive Garden's ravioli carbonara delivers on gooey cheesiness and savory flavor, and Mashed Recipe developer Patterson Watkin's easy copycat recipe might just be better than the restaurant version. Watkins says of her ravioli, "The trio of cheeses (mozz, Parmesan, and Asiago) makes for a very tasty cheese sauce, and I love how the combo of bacon and crispy bread crumb topping adds a nice textural variety to this dish." This pasta dish is special enough for company, but since it comes together in half an hour in one pan, it makes a hearty and crowd-pleasing weeknight meal as well.

Watkins does have one quibble with the Olive Garden dish. "It is not a carbonara! It is more of a bacon-y cheesy baked alfredo/ravioli mac and cheese because there are zero eggs or yolks in the dish." (Real carbonara sauce is made with eggs.) She admits, though, that "That OG executive marketing decision to mistakenly call this dish a carbonara doesn't deter from its deliciousness," and she's duplicated it with great success. After all, Olive Garden may style itself as an Italian restaurant, but it's really more of an Italian-style, or rather Italian-inspired, restaurant. Many of its dishes, such as mozzarella sticks and chicken Parmesan, might not be traditionally Italian, but that doesn't mean they're not delicious.