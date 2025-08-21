Keep Your Strawberries Fresh Longer With An Easy Cleaning Trick
When it comes to fresh produce, washing fruits and vegetables is vital for eliminating harmful substances, including germs and chemical residue from pesticides. While running water is an effective cleaning method, using other techniques can better clean produce and, in some cases, even extend its life. When it comes to strawberries, which are prone to rapid mold growth due to their porous texture, cleaning the fruit in vinegar can help. While unrefrigerated strawberries tend to go moldy in a matter of days, refrigerated fruit that's been treated with a vinegar solution can last up to a week.
Unlike bleach, which can cause serious health hazards when consumed, white vinegar is perfectly safe for use on food. A good ratio is 3 parts cold water to 1 part distilled white vinegar. Dunk the strawberries in the solution, and be sure to thoroughly rinse the fruit afterward to avoid any unwanted tangy flavors. White vinegar is a super effective cleaning agent thanks to its mildly acidic nature and disinfectant properties. And unlike commercial fruit and vegetable washes, white vinegar is very cost-effective, with some retailers offering a 64-ounce jug for under $3.
How to use baking soda to preserve strawberries
If you're concerned about flavor issues or don't have any white vinegar at home, baking soda can also help clean strawberries and other produce. When compared to white vinegar, cleaning the fruit in a baking soda solution can preserve it for the same amount of time (that is, about a week when refrigerated), although this method can cause some problems with soft textures. That won't be much of an issue, however, if you plan to use fresh strawberries in something like a no-churn strawberry ice cream recipe.
When mixing your baking soda-water solution, include 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 2 cups of cold water. Allow the strawberries to soak for 15 minutes or so, then remove them from the solution and rinse. Baking soda is alkaline, not acidic like vinegar, but this property also works well to eliminate dirt due to its mild abrasiveness. And like white vinegar, baking soda is effective at reducing bacteria, which can lower one's risk of food-borne illness when eating raw fruit like strawberries.