Keep Your Strawberries Fresh Longer With An Easy Cleaning Trick

When it comes to fresh produce, washing fruits and vegetables is vital for eliminating harmful substances, including germs and chemical residue from pesticides. While running water is an effective cleaning method, using other techniques can better clean produce and, in some cases, even extend its life. When it comes to strawberries, which are prone to rapid mold growth due to their porous texture, cleaning the fruit in vinegar can help. While unrefrigerated strawberries tend to go moldy in a matter of days, refrigerated fruit that's been treated with a vinegar solution can last up to a week.

Unlike bleach, which can cause serious health hazards when consumed, white vinegar is perfectly safe for use on food. A good ratio is 3 parts cold water to 1 part distilled white vinegar. Dunk the strawberries in the solution, and be sure to thoroughly rinse the fruit afterward to avoid any unwanted tangy flavors. White vinegar is a super effective cleaning agent thanks to its mildly acidic nature and disinfectant properties. And unlike commercial fruit and vegetable washes, white vinegar is very cost-effective, with some retailers offering a 64-ounce jug for under $3.