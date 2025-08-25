Alton Brown Claims This Is The Best Oyster Bar In America
Everyone from your foodie best friend to your old-school aunts and uncles likely has a recommendation for a restaurant you simply must check out. However, some are more worth listening to than others — particularly if they come from a legendary food personality like Alton Brown, or when they involve a potentially hit-or-miss food like oysters. That's why it's worth paying extra attention to Brown's most praised establishment for serving the deliciously unique mollusk. It's Eventide Oyster Co., located in the famous seafood town of Portland, Maine.
Brown made no bones about his love for Eventide, which he visited as part of a cross-country road trip for a lecture tour back in 2015. He called it the best oyster bar he'd seen in his life — a high honor in a competitive field. The restaurant was just three years old at the time but was already well-known enough in the foodie community to earn a James Beard award nomination the same year. The chefs behind the restaurant won Beard awards of their own two years later.
Oysters are the star but not the only great choice
With this in mind, it should be no surprise that Eventide Oyster Co. is still thriving a decade later. As of summer 2025, the menu included more than a dozen varieties of oysters, most of which were harvested in the rich Maine waters nearby. The restaurant offers a variety of toppings and garnishes, ranging from the familiar (cocktail sauce, red wine mignonette) to the adventurous (Tabasco ice or kimchi ice). Reviews on Google (averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 4,900 ratings) frequently mention the freshness of the oysters, as well as praising the ability to try numerous different types in a single meal.
Those who'd prefer their oysters cooked can also opt for the fried oyster bun, one of numerous delicious hot meals and sandwiches served by Eventide. The menu also features the Eventide brown butter lobster roll, which Brown praised effusively, declaring, "every morsel was absolutely perfect, from the meat to the seasoning to the butter," via USA Today. Even non-seafood eaters won't go hungry at Eventide: Land-based options include a fried chicken bun, burger, or smoked tofu sandwich.
A reputation for excellence
Brown isn't alone in his high praise for Eventide Oyster Co. It also made our list of spots to get the absolute best oysters in America, alongside long-running institutions such as the Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York City and Casamento's in New Orleans. Our ranking noted the huge number of customers served by the establishment, likely a benefit of its prime location in downtown Portland, just a few steps from the Maine State Pier and the historic Commercial Street corridor.
Among the reasons Brown is so beloved in the food community is that he's equally at home reviewing fancier options like Eventide alongside the fast-food restaurant he can't stop thinking about: In-N-Out Burger. It's evidence that quality food can be found at all price points and in nearly any style.
At the end of the day, the choice is clear, whether you're an oyster aficionado, an Alton Brown fan, or just a hungry tourist exploring Portland. Eventide Oyster Co. has truly earned its spot as one of America's best oyster bars, even a decade after Brown's visit.