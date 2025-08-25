Alton Brown Claims This Is The Best Oyster Bar In America

Everyone from your foodie best friend to your old-school aunts and uncles likely has a recommendation for a restaurant you simply must check out. However, some are more worth listening to than others — particularly if they come from a legendary food personality like Alton Brown, or when they involve a potentially hit-or-miss food like oysters. That's why it's worth paying extra attention to Brown's most praised establishment for serving the deliciously unique mollusk. It's Eventide Oyster Co., located in the famous seafood town of Portland, Maine.

Brown made no bones about his love for Eventide, which he visited as part of a cross-country road trip for a lecture tour back in 2015. He called it the best oyster bar he'd seen in his life — a high honor in a competitive field. The restaurant was just three years old at the time but was already well-known enough in the foodie community to earn a James Beard award nomination the same year. The chefs behind the restaurant won Beard awards of their own two years later.