This Is By Far The Best Prime Rib You Can Find At A Chain Restaurant

For tried-and-true steak lovers, prime rib is about as good as it gets. This sought after cut is officially known as the rib primal, and when beef meets the lofty USDA Prime criteria, you have an exquisitely marbled and flavorful piece of steak in front of you. Even with a reliable homemade prime rib recipe at your disposal, the meal can be rather labor-intensive, not to mention expensive. Ordering the steak cut from a restaurant is a worthwhile alternative, especially when you have a Texas Roadhouse in the vicinity. Among the chain's many other tasty selections, its prime rib is truly a cut above.

The chain slow-cooks its prime rib, and like the rest of Texas Roadhouse's meaty offerings, each steak is hand-carved to perfection. While au jus (i.e., the steak's natural juices) is commonly served with prime rib, Texas Roadhouse also offers horseradish and creamy horseradish for a flavor boost. To illustrate just how impressive this dish is, consider what one Reddit commenter had to say about it. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched," the person proclaimed. "It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank." If it's your first time dining at Texas Roadhouse, there are some ground rules to remember. While delicious, eating too many of the chain's fresh baked rolls will leave you ill-equipped to finish your meal, and you should be prepared for a somewhat rambunctious dining atmosphere.