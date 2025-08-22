This Is By Far The Best Prime Rib You Can Find At A Chain Restaurant
For tried-and-true steak lovers, prime rib is about as good as it gets. This sought after cut is officially known as the rib primal, and when beef meets the lofty USDA Prime criteria, you have an exquisitely marbled and flavorful piece of steak in front of you. Even with a reliable homemade prime rib recipe at your disposal, the meal can be rather labor-intensive, not to mention expensive. Ordering the steak cut from a restaurant is a worthwhile alternative, especially when you have a Texas Roadhouse in the vicinity. Among the chain's many other tasty selections, its prime rib is truly a cut above.
The chain slow-cooks its prime rib, and like the rest of Texas Roadhouse's meaty offerings, each steak is hand-carved to perfection. While au jus (i.e., the steak's natural juices) is commonly served with prime rib, Texas Roadhouse also offers horseradish and creamy horseradish for a flavor boost. To illustrate just how impressive this dish is, consider what one Reddit commenter had to say about it. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched," the person proclaimed. "It's always tender, flavorful and doesn't break the bank." If it's your first time dining at Texas Roadhouse, there are some ground rules to remember. While delicious, eating too many of the chain's fresh baked rolls will leave you ill-equipped to finish your meal, and you should be prepared for a somewhat rambunctious dining atmosphere.
What's so special about prime rib and what makes it stand out at Texas Roadhouse?
The USDA's beef grading system assigns designations to meat and communicates its quality to consumers via a grade shield. Prime is the highest designation, as it means that beef is abundantly marbled and sourced from young cattle, which yields a better texture. Then, there's choice beef, which has less marbling and is less tender than prime. Last on the list is select beef, which is typically quite lean and doesn't pack in the same flavor or pleasing texture as other cuts. You can make "prime" rib using non-prime cuts of beef, but the dish would then be called standing rib roast (with bone) or rib-eye roast (without).
If you want the true prime rib experience and can't source the highest quality beef on your own, Texas Roadhouse has you covered. A Redditor claiming to have worked at the chain even shared the process used for preparing the meal at their location. The person said that the dish was prepared using a corporate recipe that involved trimming the beef, slathering it in a seasoning-infused oil, and quick-searing it in an oven. The beef was then moved to an auto-cooking machine to maintain a specific temperature until it was ready to serve. The commenter finished by saying, "The prime rib there is pretty damn good and I will still order it from time to time if my family goes to the Roadhouse."