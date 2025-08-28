The Victorian-Era Dessert Even Royals Couldn't Resist
Some recipes and food trends come and go. Others become iconic parts of cuisine, replicated and appreciated for generations to come. There's little doubt that the royalty-inspired cherries jubilee is among the latter group. However, few people know much about the distinctive dish, which is just as beloved by modern foodies with a sweet tooth as it originally was by Victorian-era Queens.
The dish was created by legendary French chef Auguste Escoffier in honor of Queen Victoria of Britain's 1897 diamond jubilee (the official term for the 60th anniversary of her taking the throne). As a tribute to the Queen's well-known love of cherries, Escoffier crafted a dish that poached cherries in simple syrup, then poured warm brandy over them. The mixture is then set alight, creating a unique texture, flavor, and warmth that's hard to beat.
Today, the preparation has evolved somewhat, with either fresh or frozen cherries sauteed with flavorings until soft, then thickened before the trademark flame is applied. It's commonly served with vanilla ice cream, creating a one-of-a-kind contrast of flavors and temperatures. Cherries jubilee also comes together in just minutes, an ideal pairing of a sophisticated dessert experience with low-stress preparation.
Royal cuisine for everyday diners
Escoffier's original recipe called for Kirsch, a type of cherry-flavored brandy that further amps up the natural cherry taste of the dish. However, those who can't find any at their local liquor store or simply want to avoid the expense of another little-used bottle on their bar can substitute any brandy of their choosing.
The nearly 130-year-old dish is an interesting insight into how the richest of the rich ate in the late 19th century. It's also a notable departure from what the royal family eats in modern times, which focuses far more on health and safety, such as a prohibition on food-poisoning-prone shellfish.
Cherries jubilee is not the only dish invented for an iconic British queen that became a true classic in its own right. That list also includes the aptly named coronation chicken, created for Queen Elizabeth's coronation banquet in 1953. It almost resembles chicken salad, with poached chicken mixed with a creamy sauce and other flavorings, most importantly, vibrantly colored curry powder.
To be sure, there are many old-school British dishes that need to make a comeback. However, those who love fruity, unique, and historic desserts can opt for one that never went out of style: classic cherries jubilee.