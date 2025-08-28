The Victorian-Era Dessert Even Royals Couldn't Resist

Some recipes and food trends come and go. Others become iconic parts of cuisine, replicated and appreciated for generations to come. There's little doubt that the royalty-inspired cherries jubilee is among the latter group. However, few people know much about the distinctive dish, which is just as beloved by modern foodies with a sweet tooth as it originally was by Victorian-era Queens.

The dish was created by legendary French chef Auguste Escoffier in honor of Queen Victoria of Britain's 1897 diamond jubilee (the official term for the 60th anniversary of her taking the throne). As a tribute to the Queen's well-known love of cherries, Escoffier crafted a dish that poached cherries in simple syrup, then poured warm brandy over them. The mixture is then set alight, creating a unique texture, flavor, and warmth that's hard to beat.

Today, the preparation has evolved somewhat, with either fresh or frozen cherries sauteed with flavorings until soft, then thickened before the trademark flame is applied. It's commonly served with vanilla ice cream, creating a one-of-a-kind contrast of flavors and temperatures. Cherries jubilee also comes together in just minutes, an ideal pairing of a sophisticated dessert experience with low-stress preparation.