Shipwreck Casserole: The Vintage Mess That Needs To Make A Comeback

A fitting name for a recipe salvaged from the depths of retro cookbooks, shipwreck casserole is one of many vintage ground beef dishes that are no longer common today. However, with modern grocery prices seemingly perpetually on the rise, perhaps this cost-effective fare is poised for a resurgence. Shipwreck casserole tends to pop up in cookbooks dating back to the '30s and follows trends common of Depression-era foods. It focuses on simple, accessible ingredients that nevertheless produce a hearty meal.

Shipwreck casserole has many variations, but ground beef is always a staple. It is often accompanied by a simple blend of potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and herbs like parsley. Some variations include spices like cumin and paprika. While older variations tend to include beans, modern takes sometimes incorporate a layer of cheese. Regardless of the ingredients you choose, shipwreck casserole is an easy recipe.

Simply brown the ground beef and then cook the remaining ingredients with your choice of herbs or spices. From there, layer your casserole like lasagna, alternating between the meat and the filling (if you prefer, you can sprinkle some cheese on top). Cover your casserole and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Low maintenance and filling, this is one of the best casseroles to make for dinner, especially if you've got a family to feed on a budget.