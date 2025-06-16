Old-Fashioned Casseroles That Deserve A Second Chance
Casseroles have had a rough few decades. Somewhere along the way, they picked up a reputation for being dated and dull. Maybe it's the association with canned soup or the school cafeteria vibes. But a good casserole, fresh out of the oven and bubbling at the edges, still absolutely hits. There are plenty of old-fashioned casseroles out there that deserve a second chance.
When they're good, these casseroles are comforting and nostalgic. Maybe you remember your grandparents making them for you or they conjure up holiday feasts. They make use of pantry staples, easily feed a crowd, and fill the house with the kind of delicious smells that make you glance at the clock and hope it's almost time to eat. And while some recipes could use updating, many are already better than you remember.
We're not in the market for ironic throwbacks or elevated versions, we want to give these old-school dishes the second look they deserve. Some are cheesy and indulgent, others are surprisingly light or packed with vegetables, but all of them earned their place at the table for a reason. And don't we all love a one-dish dinner that can feed a table full of diners. So, here are some old-fashioned casseroles that it's time to give another try.
Corn casserole
Corn casserole tends to show up during holiday meals, but it doesn't have to be reserved for Thanksgiving and Christmas — it's a delicious side year-round. And, if you're confused about the difference between cornbread and corn casserole, the former has a bready consistency, whereas the latter is softer and more custardy.
The secret to great corn pudding is using two types of kernels. It should contain a mix of creamed corn and whole kernels. The creamed corn adds to the creamy consistency, while the whole kernels give it more texture. Sour cream or buttermilk adds tang, while a box of corn muffin mix helps everything hold together. It's not meant to slice cleanly like cornbread. It's scooped, not cut, and that's what sets it apart.
We also love how easily it adapts. You can add jalapeños for heat, cheddar for richness, or scallions and herbs to make it fresher. It works as a side dish, but it can also hold its own next to a salad for lunch. Corn casserole isn't trendy, and it probably never will be. But it's warm, cozy, and easy to make ahead, so maybe it's time to revisit this old classic.
Tuna noodle casserole
Few dishes divide people like tuna noodle casserole. If your only exposure was a gray, soggy school lunch, it's understandable you're skeptical. But if you follow a good tuna noodle casserole recipe, it's a different story. It's comforting, warming, and — most importantly — delicious.
The dish consists of noodles, canned tuna, and a creamy sauce, often finished with something crunchy on top, like breadcrumbs or crushed potato chips. There's nothing flashy about it, but when it's done right it's the kind of dinner that will have you coming back for seconds.
When you get the balance right and use quality ingredients, it's a great dish. Use good-quality tuna packed in oil, or even mashed chickpeas if you're looking for a vegetarian alternative. And don't be afraid to ditch the canned soup in favor of a quick homemade white sauce. Add peas or spinach for color and freshness, a handful of sharp cheese for depth, and a hit of lemon juice or Dijon to brighten it up. The topping matters, too. Breadcrumbs or crushed crackers tossed in melted butter will give you some textural contrast.
Is it a dinner that's going to win you any prizes for ingenuity? No. But it's a solid, reliable dish that's often a crowd-pleaser. Once you get past its retro reputation, you might find yourself wondering why you ever stopped making it.
Cottage cheese and spinach casserole
If the words "cottage cheese casserole" don't exactly make your mouth water, you're not alone. But this one's a quiet classic. It's simple, protein-packed, and surprisingly tasty. And let's not forget that cottage cheese is having a resurgence. This bake lands somewhere between a crustless quiche and a lasagna without noodles — and we're here for it.
The basic formula is eggs, cottage cheese, thawed frozen spinach (squeezed dry), and a few seasonings. It bakes into something fluffy, with a puddingy, quiche-like consistency from the eggs, but with just enough texture from the curds and greens to keep it interesting.
You can treat it as a base and add from there: chopped sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, shredded mozzarella, a few torn basil leaves. Whatever takes your fancy. It's also a great vehicle for leftover roasted vegetables or fresh herbs you need to use up.
This dish is slices well and works hot, cold, or at room temp, which makes it perfect for brunch spreads or packed lunches. And if you're trying to sneak more vegetables into your week, this is one of those rare casseroles that feels healthy and veg-heavy but not boring. It's not going to be the first dish to go at a potluck, but we think it's time for it to come back around.
Hamburger casserole
Hamburger casserole or cheeseburger casserole is much what it sounds like. Ground beef takes first billing, but then you have pasta, some kind of tomato or cream sauce, and cheese to pull it all together. It's the kind of dish that many of us remember from childhood, usually made in a hurry and served with a side of frozen veggies. But with a little attention, it can be more than just something you throw together.
Add more flavor from onions, garlic, a pinch of smoked paprika or chili powder, or so many other herbs and spices, depending on your preference. Swap condensed soup, which often forms the base of the sauce, for a simple béchamel or tomato sauce with a splash of cream. Sharp cheddar gives it bite, and a few spoonfuls of sour cream or cream cheese can add richness without making it too heavy.
This casserole is a flexible one. If you want to make it vegetarian, it's so easy to swap the hamburger for meat-free mince or brown lentils. You can use any type of noodle you have to hand — though short shapes work better than long ones like spaghetti or tagliatelle. Add vegetables like peas, bell peppers, or spinach to bulk it out. If you have picky eaters in the house, it's an easy sell. If you want to prep meals ahead, it freezes beautifully.
Chicken divan
Chicken divan is one of those old school casseroles most people have forgotten about. But there was a time when it was considered fancy dinner party food. It had a French name, creamy sauce, and enough cheese to seem luxurious. It was even the inspiration behind Nixon chicken — a dish favored by President Nixon's daughter.
Over time, though, it became retro and unfashionable. Something that was likely found at a church potluck made with canned soup and frozen vegetables — not worth firing up the oven for. However, when done well, it's a great dish. It consists of chicken, broccoli, and a cheese sauce. It can be a great way to use up leftovers.
Start with fresh broccoli, cooked just until tender and use a homemade cheese sauce if you want the best results. Cheddar or gruyère adds depth to the sauce, while a squeeze of lemon or a spoonful of Dijon mustard keeps it from feeling one-note. Finish with breadcrumbs or crushed crackers for texture.
It's not exactly in salad territory, but it doesn't have to be sickeningly heavy. The broccoli helps cut through the rich creaminess of the sauce. And by making your own sauce, you can control how intense it is. We think it's worth bringing back from the archives.
Tamale pie
Despite its name, tamale pie is a casserole rather than a pie. And we think it doesn't get the love it deserves. It's essentially chili baked under a layer of cornmeal. The corn topping makes it somewhat similar to a giant tamale but without all those hours of filling and steaming, making it a great weeknight dinner.
The base is a saucy mix of seasoned ground beef (or beans, if you're going meatless), tomatoes, corn, and chili powder. However, you can get creative with your choice of protein. You can add peppers, onion, black beans, or anything else that needs using up. Once the filling is in the dish, it's topped with a thick layer of cornmeal batter and baked until golden.
We love the contrast between the savory filling and the slightly sweet topping. And because it's all baked together, the edges of the cornmeal soak up some of the sauce while the top stays crisp and tender.
Making tamale pie can be a great way to use up leftovers. Build your filling around whatever protein and veggies you have that need using up and season it with Mexican-inspired spices, and you've got yourself a solid dinner.
Slumgullion
Slumgullion is one of those dishes that's rarely exactly the same twice. It's sometimes also known as beefaroni or American chop suey, and recipes can vary from household to household or depending on what needs using up.
It does have some defining features, though. Ground beef, pasta, onions, garlic, tomato sauce, and a bit of seasoning are all you really need. Add cheese, herbs, frozen veggies, or beans depending on what's on hand. Or make it vegetarian or vegan with meat alternatives or lentils. You can make your own tomato sauce if you want it to taste its best — better yet if you have some left over from another meal that needs using up. However, jarred sauce is also fine if that's what you're working with.
Slumgullion is effectively the casserole version of kitchen improv. It's not trying to be elegant or refined. But if you approach it with some intention (brown your meat well, season your sauce, don't overcook the pasta), it can be quite delicious. It's essentially a pasta bake — and who doesn't want to get in on that action?
King ranch casserole
King ranch casserole is a Texan classic with a cult following — although it has fallen out of favor with the masses. We believe it's time for a comeback, though. It's pretty much a lasagna made from tortillas instead of noodles, filled with chicken, peppers, a creamy tomato-chile sauce, and a whole lot of cheese.
It might seem odd to use tortillas like lasagna sheets, but they get a great texture. Somewhat stretchy and firmer than you might imagine — they don't just disintegrate or get soggy. The sauce is often made with canned soup, but it doesn't have to be. You can try a mix of sour cream, broth, green chiles, and a few pantry spices to get you to the same place with better flavor.
It's also incredibly adaptable. Use rotisserie chicken or a meat-free chicken alternative, add corn or black beans, swap in chipotle for a smokier twist. And if you have stale corn tortillas lying around, this is their moment. It's supposed to be gooey and slightly over-the-top, but it works. If you've never tried it, or haven't made it in years, now's the time. Consider this your sign to make it happen.
Cheesy broccoli rice casserole
Cheesy broccoli rice casserole has long been a fixture on holiday tables, but it's fallen out of favor in recent years. It's no longer a must-have at any potluck and you won't find it on many people's regular dinner rotation. But that means folks are missing out. It's filling, easy to make ahead, and surprisingly balanced, so we think it's time to bring it back.
The main ingredients are broccoli, rice, and cheese. The classic version includes a creamy binder (usually a condensed soup), but you can get similar richness with a simple homemade sauce. It doesn't take long to whip up a quick béchamel but it can make all the difference. Plus adding sautéed onions and garlic brings an extra layer of flavor.
One of the best things about this casserole is how flexible it is. You can use brown rice in place of white or another type of grain altogether, add mushrooms, stir in chopped spinach or kale — the list goes on. You want to balance the comfort of a creamy bake with enough freshness and texture to keep it from feeling too heavy.
Toss over a scattering of cheese, breadcrumbs, or crispy onions, and it's all finished off with a delicious topping. If you're trying to convince someone to eat more vegetables, this isn't a bad place to start.
Tetrazzini
Tetrazzini doesn't show up on many menus anymore, but maybe it should. This old-school dish — usually made with spaghetti, a creamy mushroom sauce, and some kind of protein like turkey, ham, or chicken — is nostalgic and comforting but still holds up to today's food standards. Rich, creamy, and baked until golden, it's exactly what you want on a cold evening. Whether you make a classic cheesy ham tetrazzini, a turkey tetrazzini, or something vegetarian, you're in for a hearty meal.
But what makes a good tetrazzini? The pasta should be soft but not mushy, the sauce should cling to the noodles without drowning them, and the top should get golden and crisp. Mushrooms add earthiness, and a dash of nutmeg or white wine can lift the sauce without making it fussy.
If you're sitting on leftover roast chicken or holiday ham, tetrazzini is a smart way to make it feel new again. You can use spaghetti, linguine, tagliatelle —whatever is in the cupboard. And while it's usually baked in a big dish, it also works beautifully in individual ramekins if you want to make mini casseroles. It's not trendy and you won't find it served anywhere in Italy, but it's a solid Italian-American classic.
Shipwreck casserole
Shipwreck casserole one of those vintage ground beef dishes you don't see people eating much today. Like many old casseroles, you can find many variations, but it usually contains some kind of tomato filling, sliced potatoes or frozen hash browns, and cheese, all baked together until tender and saucy. It isn't something that you'd get beautifully plated at an upscale restaurant but it is a filling meal option.
The tomato filling usually contains ground beef, but lentils or veggie mince work well here. You need a base of aromatics — at least onions but adding celery and carrots to the mix can level it up — and red bell pepper or your choice of other veggies. To modernize it, use better seasoning: garlic, smoked paprika, thyme, or a pinch of cayenne. You can tailor it to your preferences.
Once the filling is done, it's time to layer. You put around two-thirds of the potatoes or frozen hash browns at the base of a casserole dish, layer over all the filling, then top with the rest of the potato and some cheese. Bake it all together and you've got yourself a shipwreck casserole.
Chili mac casserole
Chili mac is the best of two comfort classics. Part chili, part mac and cheese, it's a tasty comfort food dinner that you can make in various ways. Everyone has their own versions, so don't be afraid to experiment. The easiest possible version uses leftover chili and leftover mac and cheese, combining the two to make something new. But don't worry if you don't have the requisite leftovers. You can make up a simple chili and stir in cooked pasta before folding in a generous handful of cheese or some cheese sauce if you want it creamier. Some versions go heavy on the chili, others lean more toward a cheesy side. You can tweak the balance to suit your taste.
But when it hits the oven is when it all comes together. The edges get crisp, the cheese melts into every nook and cranny, and the flavors meld. It's excellent right out of the oven and even better the next day.
You can add beans for extra protein, swap in plant-based meat, or kick up the heat with jalapeños or chipotle. It's the kind of dish that's easy going but totally delicious. Chili mac casserole may not be subtle, but it's worth revisiting this retro fave.