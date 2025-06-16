Old-Fashioned Casseroles That Deserve A Second Chance

Casseroles have had a rough few decades. Somewhere along the way, they picked up a reputation for being dated and dull. Maybe it's the association with canned soup or the school cafeteria vibes. But a good casserole, fresh out of the oven and bubbling at the edges, still absolutely hits. There are plenty of old-fashioned casseroles out there that deserve a second chance.

When they're good, these casseroles are comforting and nostalgic. Maybe you remember your grandparents making them for you or they conjure up holiday feasts. They make use of pantry staples, easily feed a crowd, and fill the house with the kind of delicious smells that make you glance at the clock and hope it's almost time to eat. And while some recipes could use updating, many are already better than you remember.

We're not in the market for ironic throwbacks or elevated versions, we want to give these old-school dishes the second look they deserve. Some are cheesy and indulgent, others are surprisingly light or packed with vegetables, but all of them earned their place at the table for a reason. And don't we all love a one-dish dinner that can feed a table full of diners. So, here are some old-fashioned casseroles that it's time to give another try.