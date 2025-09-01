This Award-Winning Michigan BBQ Spot Is A Meat Lover's Paradise

If you're ever traveling through Michigan and in need of a protein-filled meat meal, then you need to try Bad Brad's BBQ. The eatery has five locations throughout the Great Lakes State and was established back in 2009. It's the home of Michigan's top-rated barbecue and its menu is full of mouthwatering beef, ribs, pork, and chicken dishes that will have you crossing state lines to get some more. It's perfect for a solo date and for a night out with a group of friends where carnivores will be in heaven.

Bad Brad's BBQ's famous meaty dishes include the Big Pig Gig galore, which contains ¼ rack of ribs, ¼ chicken, four different meats, and five extra sides. Other savory bites include BBQ chicken loaded nachos, smoked pork belly bites, hearty meaty chili, and cheese fries smothered in brisket and bacon. Its prime beef burgers can be cooked to a desired degrees of temperature, from rare to well done. The menu even features a great diagram showing the color of the meat for each heat level so you know what you're getting.