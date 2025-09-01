This Award-Winning Michigan BBQ Spot Is A Meat Lover's Paradise
If you're ever traveling through Michigan and in need of a protein-filled meat meal, then you need to try Bad Brad's BBQ. The eatery has five locations throughout the Great Lakes State and was established back in 2009. It's the home of Michigan's top-rated barbecue and its menu is full of mouthwatering beef, ribs, pork, and chicken dishes that will have you crossing state lines to get some more. It's perfect for a solo date and for a night out with a group of friends where carnivores will be in heaven.
Bad Brad's BBQ's famous meaty dishes include the Big Pig Gig galore, which contains ¼ rack of ribs, ¼ chicken, four different meats, and five extra sides. Other savory bites include BBQ chicken loaded nachos, smoked pork belly bites, hearty meaty chili, and cheese fries smothered in brisket and bacon. Its prime beef burgers can be cooked to a desired degrees of temperature, from rare to well done. The menu even features a great diagram showing the color of the meat for each heat level so you know what you're getting.
What the critics are saying about Bad Brad's BBQ
According to Bad Brad's BBQ's site, it was voted the best barbecue by Hour Detroit magazine for five years in a row and has been the leading spot for BBQ meat in the nation via Google reviews, scoring 4.75 stars! One Google review said, "Everything was delicious. Brisket was great, but warm, not hot. Best potato salad of all time with fresh dill. Service was friendly & fast. Very cozy ambiance. I would definitely go again."
The restaurant has earned its rank as one of the best BBQ joints in Michigan, winning awards over the years. It won the local Strathmore Award in Shelby Township, Michigan in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023. It was also a runner-up in the Best of Detroit's BBQ places to eat in 2024 after one million votes were counted.