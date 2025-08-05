The Absolute Best BBQ Restaurant In Every State
Whether you spell it barbecue, barbeque, or BBQ, everyone knows that slow-roasted meats are tender, flavorful, and pair well with just about anything. The word "barbecue" can be traced back hundreds of years to the Caribbean, but modern-day barbecue is heavily influenced by the region. Carolina barbecue differs from Tennessee barbecue, which in turn differs from Texas barbecue and so on. Fortunately, it doesn't matter which style you prefer or where you're from; you can be assured that each state offers something unique.
There are so many fantastic barbecue restaurants throughout the U.S., so it's challenging to select a handful as the best of the best. However, many of these restaurants are award-winning and known nationally for their delicious barbecue offerings. If you are traveling throughout the country or happen to live near one of these locations, be sure to check them out. Arrive hungry, because you'll want to taste everything on the menu.
Alabama: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the world. Bob Gibson was a railroad worker who made his delicious barbecue in a hand-dug pit. The family business has won dozens of awards over the years. You can buy the famous Bar-B-Q sauces or rubs to take home after trying a World Championship Bar-B-Q plate.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Firebrand BBQ
The owners of Firebrand BBQ are from Amarillo, Texas, and moved to Alaska in 2017. Disappointed with the barbecue options, they took it upon themselves to open a restaurant. They smoke all the meats according to traditional Texas barbecue standards. The menu is simple — pick your meat, style (plate, sandwich, etc.), and enjoy. Visitors say it's the best barbecue they've ever had, demonstrating simplicity is key.
(907) 491-0037
1101 Third Ave, Seward, AK 99664
Arizona: Eric's Family Barbecue
The menu at Eric's Family Barbecue features some classic dishes like pork ribs, a brisket sandwich, and slice of pecan pie. However, you can also order the pastrami, which is the prime brisket marinated in a house-made brine for a week and mesquite-smoked. You could even grab barbecue tacos. No matter what you order, you're in for a treat.
facebook.com/ericsfamilybarbecue/
(623) 248-0148
12345 W Indian School Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392
Arkansas: Wright's Barbecue
Wright's Barbecue puts a heavy emphasis on slow smoking meat over real wood — good things take time. Whether you want to order meats by the pound or a pulled pork mac and cheese, there's something for everyone at this barbecue joint. Wright's Barbecue has expanded to four locations over the past nine years, proving that demand is high for the delicious offerings.
Multiple locations
California: Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque
Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque is a family-owned and operated restaurant located in downtown Murrieta. It's an affordable option given the quality of the food and the portion sizes. The menu features classic Texan dishes like brisket sandwiches and baby back ribs. Be sure to try the Gouda mac and cheese and sweet potato pie, available on select days of the week.
calhounfamilytexasbarbeque.com
(951) 698-3777
24710 Washington Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562
Colorado: Post Oak Barbecue
Post Oak Barbecue imports authentic Post Oak from Austin, Texas, to use in the wood pits. All the meats are all-natural and certified Angus, and poultry products are sourced locally. You can order barbecue loaded baked potatoes, barbecue tacos, and barbecue mac and cheese, in addition to the classics like a barbecue sandwich or platter, paired with sides of Texas caviar and fried okra.
(303) 458-1555
4000 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212
Connecticut: The Pig Rig BBQ
Daniel Lanigan started his first food truck, The Dastardly Dog, in 2006. Then in 2013, he opened a barbecue food truck, Pig Rig BBQ, and a year later, he added a restaurant. If you're craving a hot dog, you're in luck — several hot dog options remain on the menu at Pig Rig BBQ. Don't forget to try the cowboy beans, a regular fan favorite.
(203) 265-0765
950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492
Delaware: Fat Daddy's BBQ
Fat Daddy's BBQ in Georgetown might be far from the closest city, but reviewers say it's worth the drive. The menu includes classics like ribs, platters, burgers, and sandwiches. The sides are house-made daily, so you know everything is fresh. Fat Daddy's BBQ is a classic no-frills restaurant that will leave you craving its slow-cooked meats for weeks after you visit.
(302) 956-0381
13203 Seashore Hwy, Georgetown, DE 19947
Florida: Hot Spot Barbecue
Hot Spot Barbecue has been serving the best southern barbecue in Florida for over a decade. The top-secret dry rub and outdoor smokers are key to the operation. Everything is homemade, so reviewers say you're in for a surprise every time you visit, as each batch is different. The desserts, like the praline pecan pie, lemon cream pie, and chocolate brownie pie, might be as famous as the barbecue.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Southern Soul Barbeque
Southern Soul Barbeque opened in 2006, and in 2010it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives." Sadly, a month later, a fire decimated the restaurant. The team continued selling barbecue through a neighboring restaurant while it rebuilt operations, returning stronger than before. It also launched The Firebox Initiative, a non-profit organization that supports local food service workers in crisis through financial assistance.
(912) 638-7685
2020 Demere Rd, St. Simons Island, GA 31522
Hawaii: Sunset Texas Barbecue
The owner of Sunset Texas Barbecue is a Texan pit master who moved to Hawaii in 2016. Five years later, the restaurant opened to serve the classics — brisket, house-made sausages, ribs, cream corn, and spicy brisket ends pinto beans. If you miss the taste of home on your trip to Honolulu, head to Sunset Texas Barbecue.
(808) 476-1405
443 Cooke St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Big Daddy's BBQ
Big Daddy's BBQ was founded by a backyard barbecue enthusiast and quickly grew from a food truck to a standalone restaurant. Hoss handled the meat, and his wife Khaseta crafted the delicious sides. Even though Hoss has passed away and Khaseta has retired, their daughter, Kersten, ensures the business remains family-run. Among the most popular menu items are BBQ nachos, meat plates, and brisket chili.
Multiple locations
Illinois: BEAST Craft BBQ
David Sandusky, a St. Louis-based pit master, opened BEAST Craft BBQ Co. in 2014. His goal was to give St. Louis recognition as a fantastic barbecue destination, and BEAST is the shining star of his efforts. Reviews rave about how out-of-this-world the meat is, so it's worth the drive if you're in the St. Louis area.
(618) 257-9000
20 South Belt W, Belleville, IL 62220
Indiana: Big Hoffa's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
Big Hoffa's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que was founded as a food truck by Adam Hoffman in 2003 before moving to a permanent location in 2006. Big Hoffa's has an extensive menu, with options including seasoned fries topped with mac and cheese, pulled pork, baked beans to smash burgers. Everything is as fresh as possible, including the house-made dressings.
(317) 867-0077
800 E Main St, Westfield, IN 46074
Iowa: Smokey D's BBQ
In 2006, Darren and Sherry Warth opened a catering company in a trailer in their driveway. A year later, they opened Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines as a small carryout shop. Over the next few years, they opened up additional locations, and by 2013, they were featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Since then, the restaurant and its competition group have won several world championships.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Joe's KC BBQ
Jeff and Joy Stehney had their start in the barbecue industry in the early 1990s. Along with friends, they formed the Slaughterhouse Five, an award-winning barbecue team. A few years later, in 1997, the couple took over Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, previously owned by a friend. You can purchase merch, sauces, and rubs through the online store, and evenship the meats home for a restaurant experience in your kitchen.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Moonlite Bar-B-Que Inn
Moonlite started as a 30-seat diner in 1963 and has grown to a 350-seat restaurant, processing plant, and a catering department capable of serving up to 15,000 people. It also sells wholesale barbecue through distributors across four states. You can taste the Hickory Pit Barbecue at the buffet and try a wide variety of cuts, including barbecue mutton.
(270) 684-8143
2840 W Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301
Louisiana: The Joint
While you might not typically associate barbecue with New Orleans' fantastic food scene, you'll rethink that when you visit The Joint. The menu is similar to that of other barbecue joints you'd find throughout the South, featuring top quality loin back ribs, brisket burnt ends, and cornbread muffins. You can finish off your meal with a slice of pecan, key lime, or peanut butter pie.
(504) 949-3232
701 Mazant St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Smokin' Good BBQ
The owners of Smokin' Good BBQ know that the best southern barbecue never comes from a high-end restaurant, which is why they chose to operate Smokin' Good out of an orange trailer. They smoke the best meats they can find for up to 16 hours using local hardwood. All sides, like the BBQ baked beans and Smokin' Good coleslaw, are also made from scratch.
(207) 824-4744
212 Mayville Rd, Bethel, ME 04217
Maryland: Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar
Alongside an extensive whiskey collection, you can order 18-hour pit-cooked pulled pork, coffee-rubbed brisket, and more at the Blue Pit BBQ. If you're a vegetarian, you can opt for the pulled jackfruit to get the same delicious flavors minus the meat. Aged whiskey and slow-roasted barbecue is any southerner's favorite combination, so be sure to try Blue Pit BBQ on your next trip to Baltimore.
(443) 948-5590
1601 Union Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: B.T.'s Smokehouse
B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge aims to bring barbecue culture to New England by slow-smoking dry-rubbed meat for up to 24 hours, using local cherry and hickory wood. On the menu, you'll find all the classics, including hush puppies, sandwiches, platters, the fixins, and pecan pie squares. B.T.'s is BYOB, so bring your favorite beer to enjoy with your meal.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Michigan: Bad Brads BBQ
Bad Brads BBQ has five locations throughout Michigan, and its award-winning barbecue speaks for itself. The menu features everything from BBQ nachos and burgers to pizza and ribs. If you're going with a crowd, you can even order the Big Pig Gig, which includes ¼ rack of ribs, ¼ chicken, four meats, and five large sides. No matter what you try, you'll be itching to come back.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Smokey's Pub N' Grill
Smokey's has served delicious barbecue since 2012 and boasts the largest craft beer menu in the north metro — a winning combination. It has an extensive menu, featuring several mac and cheese options, as well as salads, sandwiches, burgers, platters, and ribs. The restaurant has won several awards, adding to the reasons why it's definitely worth a visit.
(651) 464-6046
552 Lincoln Dr, East Bethel, MN, 55092
Mississippi: The Shed BBQ Joint
The Shed BBQ Joint is a family-owned and operated business and a pillar of the community. It's a place where people can eat great food and listen to live Blues performances by the bonfire. If you aren't in Mississippi, don't worry. You may miss out on the music, but The Shed offers nationwide shipping for its famous barbecue, sauces, marinades, rubs, and gear.
(228) 875-9590
7501 MS Hwy 57, Ocean Springs, MS 39565
Missouri: Bogart's Smokehouse
Bogart's has two sister restaurants that both serve delicious barbecue: Pappy's and Dalie's. Across the three restaurants, you'll find a variety of BBQ flavors, from Memphis to Louisiana. Bogart's has a creative menu featuring items like smoked tri-tip sirloin, pastrami, and apricot-glazed ribs. The award-winning barbecue can be purchased for dine-in or in bulk by the pound.
(314) 621-3107
1627 S. 9th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Firehole Bar-B-Que Company
Firehole Bar-B-Que Co. was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," so that should already tell you everything you need to know. The menu features smoked meats by the pound, ribs, sandwiches, and sides. There's also a dedicated gluten-free menu for those with allergies, along with a gluten-free barbecue sauce. Reviewers say it's the best food in Yellowstone, so stop in while exploring the area.
(406) 641-0020
120 Firehole Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Nebraska: Porky Butts BBQ
The owner of Porky Butts BBQ, Blane Hunter, is originally from Texas. After culinary school, he joined the barbecue circuit and began competing in 2013. Hunter has won dozens of awards over the years, including several grand championships. The restaurant menu features a variety of plates, snacks, sandwiches, ribs, and sides that are sure to satisfy.
(531) 466-7343
15475 Ruggles St, Suite 105, Omaha, NE 68116
Nevada: Fox Smokehouse BBQ
Fox Smokehouse BBQ was founded by a competition barbecue team, BBQ Junkie, which is a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The team has won numerous awards over the years, and the restaurant menu reflects this success. The burnt ends are a fan favorite, along with the cowboy beans.
(702) 489-2211
930 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005
New Hampshire: 603 BBQ
603bbq is owned by an up-and-coming pit master who learned the craft working at a barbecue joint in Texas before opening a food truck in Concord. Now, you can find the delicious barbecue full-time at Lithermans Brewing Company. While the menu can change daily, expect some creative starters, like brisket elote, as well as classic mains like a pulled pork sandwich.
(603) 333-5387
126 Hall St Unit A, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Red White & Que Smokehouse
The owner of Red, White & Que Smokehouse is a former Marine turned restaurateur and pit master. The restaurant serves Texas-style brisket, pastrami, turkey, and Carolina-style pulled pork by the pound. You can also get homemade sausages by the link. It's widely recognized as the best barbecue in New Jersey, so stop in if you're nearby.
(732) 220-5998
150 US-22 Green Brook, NJ 08812
New Mexico: Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue gained fame in the last decade for its authentic Texas barbecue, to the extent that the wait can reach two hours. It's only open Thursday to Sunday for lunch, so time your visit accordingly. Certified BBQ judges rave about how delicious the food is, so you'll want to plan your visit to New Mexico around Mad Jack's.
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM 88317
New York: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Dinosaur BBQ has six locations throughout New York, so whether you're in Brooklyn or Buffalo, you'll be able to taste the same delicious barbecue. It began in 1983 as a concession stand and has evolved into a legendary restaurant over the years. Dinosaur has a 100% scratch kitchen, so everything you eat is guaranteed to be as fresh as possible.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Haywood Smokehouse
Haywood Smokehouse is serious about barbecue. Meats are smoked daily using native hickory, and the ribs and chicken are prepared twice a day. With everything so fresh, it's easy for items to sell out, so come early if you can. Sauces are never used during smoking; they are only added afterward to complement the juicy meat. There are three locations throughout North Carolina, and each one is worth the drive.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Jay's Smokin' BBQ
Jay's Smokin' BBQ is one of the only restaurants on this list to offer pizza. Of course, it's topped with delicious brisket or pulled pork, creating a fantastic combination. You'll also find some other unique menu items, like a brisket French dip or Philly, and poutine. It's a family-run establishment, and you can taste it in the home cooking.
(701) 478-1112
1322 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Joe's Barbecue
Joe's Barbecue was born like any good restaurant — out of a love of Texas barbecue. It developed naturally, starting as a pop-up outside of a bar before expanding into what it is today. It's still a small operation with only outdoor seating at a few picnic tables, but well worth the visit. Be sure to stop in for lunch or dinner from Wednesday to Sunday. Reviewers rave about the brisket, so don't miss it.
(330) 552-8295
1293 Tallmadge Rd, Kent, Ohio 44240
Oklahoma: Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue
Oklahoma Joe's didn't start as a restaurant. Instead, Joe built 12 smokers in 1987 and took them to the state fair, leading to Oklahoma Joe's Manufacturing. He sold the company to Charbroil in 1998, a few years after opening the first Oklahoma Joe's restaurant in 1995. Over the years, he has won over 300 titles for his barbecue, confirming that Oklahoma Joe's is a must-visit restaurant for any barbecue lover.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Matt's BBQ
Matt's BBQ has been delivering authentic Texas barbecue to Portland since 2015. Meats are smoked daily using oak, and everything is made fresh. This means menu items are likely to sell out, so be sure to arrive early if you want a specific dish. You can also visit Matt's BBQ Tacos or Eem, a Thai restaurant, as both use Matt's meats.
(503) 504-0870
4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Federal Hill Smokehouse
If you want the best barbecue in Pennsylvania, head to Federal Hill Smokehouse. It's open for lunch Monday through Saturday, and the menu keeps things simple. You can order a plate with meat and sides, a sandwich, or meat by the pound. Check for specials before you go — the mammoth beef ribs sell out fast, so you might want to arrive early.
(814) 920-4695
2609 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
Rhode Island: Great Northern BBQ Co
Great Northern BBQ Co. is another award-winning barbecue joint with some fantastic menu items. Try the fried Brussels sprouts coated in house-made tangy barbecue sauce to start, then get the mac and cheese with burnt ends for your main. Whatever you order, expect unique and flavorful seasonings.
(401) 421-1513
9 Parade St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Lewis Barbecue
John Lewis, founder of Lewis Barbecue, grew up in Texas and received a smoker for his birthday as a young adult. Naturally, he decided to start making barbecue, and the rest is history. Now, he welds his own custom-designed smokers and is an expert pit master. His dedication to the craft is unwavering and reflected in his classic and well-executed menu.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit
Owner Justin Rhodes attended Texas A&M University for USDA continued education. During his time there, he fell in love with barbecue and ended up opening J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit in 2013. The menu is simple — choose between a sandwich or platter and pick a side. Reviews say it's even better than Texas barbecue.
(605) 787-7070
7201 Infinity Dr, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee: Delauder's BBQ
Delauder's BBQ is a family-run restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. This hole-in-the-wall joint has some of the best barbecue you'll ever taste, according to its beloved customers. Fan favorites are the pulled pork, brisket, and fried mac and cheese, but you really can't go wrong.
facebook.com/delauderssmokymountainbbq
(865) 325-8682
1895 E Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Texas: CorkScrew BBQ
CorkScrew BBQ was awarded a Michelin Star in 2024, which is something you don't see very often with BBQ joints. It began as a catering business that evolved into a restaurant due to increasing demand. The meats are farm-raised and of prime grade, and all sauces, sides, seasonings, and desserts are prepared in-house. Even though CorkScrew has a Michelin Star, prices remain reasonable.
(281) 330-2178
26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
Utah: Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ has a disclaimer on its website — the cuisine is Southern, so don't expect it to be healthy. All the food is prepared traditionally, so it has plenty of butter, sugar, and salt. You can order sandwiches, tacos, grilled cheeses, plates, ribs, and chicken wings. Don't forget to pick up a bottle of sauce to take home.
(801) 834-3066
792 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT 84106
Vermont: Prohibition Pig
Prohibition Pig is open for dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends. The menu is a little more creative than some others on this list, featuring fried pimento cheese balls, duck fat fries, and smoked mushrooms. Prohibition Pig has a brewery right around the corner that's open for lunch and dinner every day of the week.
(802) 244-4120
23 S Main St, Waterbury, VT 05676
Virginia: Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que
Pierce's Bar-B-Que has been a staple of Williamsburg since 1971. On the menu, you'll find sandwiches, burgers, dinner plates, ribs, and several specials. All the desserts are made from scratch daily, so you know they're fresh. The restaurant is open every day of the year except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so feel free to visit any time.
(757) 565-2955
447 E Rochambeau Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Washington: Wood Shop BBQ
Wood Shop BBQ has been serving up the best barbecue in Washington since 2014. The meats are smoked using hickory wood imported from the Ozarks and post oak imported from Texas. All of the meat and ingredients are sourced as locally and as fresh as possible. You can purchase meat by the pound, sandwiches, or mac and cheese bowls covered in delicious barbecue.
(206) 485-7381
2513 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
West Virginia: Rollin' Smoke BBQ
Rollin' Smoke BBQ is an award-winning barbecue joint off the Elk River in Charleston. While the exterior might be unassuming, guests say it's the best barbecue they've ever eaten. Menu items include pulled pork nachos, fresh-baked apple crisp, and brisket burnt ends.
(304) 965-0808
4008 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302
Wisconsin: Double B's BBQ
Award-winning Double B's BBQ is the best barbecue you'll find in Wisconsin. The family-run establishment focuses on perfection above all else through trial and error. The owner and head chef has spent 40 years becoming a pit master and perfecting his craft. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but be sure to grab a slice of smoked pecan pie for dessert.
(414) 257-9150
7412 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214
Wyoming: A Little Taste of Texas
A Little Taste of Texas in Cheyenne is a small operation, but it has a big impact. Guests say it's the best barbecue in Wyoming, and everyone agrees the owner is incredibly kind. Be sure to check the hours before you visit, as they can vary.
(817) 823-0474
508 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
Unfortunately, it was not possible to visit every barbecue restaurant in the U.S. to develop this list. Instead, we relied on Yelp reviews, Google reviews, community Reddit threads, awards, and fellow ranking and best-of guides. Special consideration was given to family-run establishments and restaurants that prepare most of their menu items in-house. There are hundreds of fantastic barbecue restaurants spread throughout the country, but these joints represent the best of the best according to frequent diners.