Out Of Cracker Barrel's Top Menu Items, This Comfort Food Is Hands Down The Best Thing To Order
Buttermilk pancakes, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and a plethora of other Southern comfort food dishes are available to order at any Cracker Barrel, but there are obviously some options that outshine others. Sure, food is certainly subjective, but the Mashed team sought to find Cracker Barrel's best menu items in a tried-and-true ranking. The result of the taste test was that, out of those many delicious options, the chain's Slow-Braised Pot Roast is top tier.
Our writer tested 13 of the menu items currently available at Cracker Barrel that fit the comfort food bill and found the pot roast to be the best for a few reasons. First, the meat was so tender that it didn't even require a knife to cut it — a surefire sign that it was cooked just like you would (or should) make it at home. Then there's the fact that its accompanying gravy and vegetables were also rather tasty. And of course, it matches the comfort food vibe that you'd expect when you dig into any given plate at Cracker Barrel.
More reasons why you should try Cracker Barrel's pot roast for a next-level comfort meal
It's certainly not just our writer who thinks Cracker Barrel's pot roast is a delicious choice for a comforting meal. In an August 2024 Cracker Barrel Facebook post promoting the dish, the comments are filled with fans saying it's been a longtime favorite. Then there are others who had just tried it for the first time and equally enjoyed each bite. Not to mention, other published reviews of Cracker Barrel's menu also hold up this pot roast as one of the best options. Maybe it's how the dish is cooked low and slow in gravy with carrots, onions, and celery.
At a New Jersey location, the dish costs $16.49 and comes with two sides, just in case you want to try it yourself. Our writer thinks it pairs well with mashed potatoes, a classic side to pair with pot roast to soak up all of that flavorful gravy. Other delicious side options to pair with your pot roast are rice as a carby solution to make the most of that aforementioned gravy or macaroni and cheese to take the comfort meal to the next level. And if you don't live near a Cracker Barrel, cook our slow cooker pot roast recipe at home, or opt for one of the many copycat recipes of the restaurant's dish online.