Out Of Cracker Barrel's Top Menu Items, This Comfort Food Is Hands Down The Best Thing To Order

Buttermilk pancakes, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and a plethora of other Southern comfort food dishes are available to order at any Cracker Barrel, but there are obviously some options that outshine others. Sure, food is certainly subjective, but the Mashed team sought to find Cracker Barrel's best menu items in a tried-and-true ranking. The result of the taste test was that, out of those many delicious options, the chain's Slow-Braised Pot Roast is top tier.

Our writer tested 13 of the menu items currently available at Cracker Barrel that fit the comfort food bill and found the pot roast to be the best for a few reasons. First, the meat was so tender that it didn't even require a knife to cut it — a surefire sign that it was cooked just like you would (or should) make it at home. Then there's the fact that its accompanying gravy and vegetables were also rather tasty. And of course, it matches the comfort food vibe that you'd expect when you dig into any given plate at Cracker Barrel.