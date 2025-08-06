Cracker Barrel's Best Menu Items — Ranked And Reviewed

Walk into any Cracker Barrel and you'll instantly find yourself surrounded by jam-packed shelves filled with candy, tchotchkes, novelty hats, and every other thing you definitely don't need, but can't help but want. The store portion of Cracker Barrel is an onslaught of options, some better than others, that in many ways mirrors the restaurant's menu. From all-day breakfast to family-sized portions, it's difficult to leave a Cracker Barrel and still feel hungry.

Volume, though, doesn't necessarily translate to quality. The chain offers plenty of variety, but some items rise well above others in terms of taste. Although it would be interesting to sample the entire menu, it would also take weeks to truly hit every orderable item. Instead, I picked out a few classic items and a few of Cracker Barrel's more unique offerings to rank and review. The aspects that guided my ranking are described in more detail below. Like the shelves that adorn the store at the entrance, there's a lot going on, but in the end, it was pretty easy to tell which menu items deserve a spot at the top and which are better relegated to the back.