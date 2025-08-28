The September Aldi Find You Should Probably Skip

It's no secret that Aldi shoppers are obsessed with the store's oat milk. However, a recent addition to Aldi's shelves, Pop & Bottle's Flavored Oat Milk Latte, has left customers less than enthused. This caffeinated beverage is served in an 8-ounce can labeled as "your daily latte with a collagen boost." While collagen in a latte might be good for your skin, apparently not so much for your taste buds. According to one Reddit user, this drink tastes like "salty pool spit."

Pop & Bottle's website claims indulging in coffee should be "an act of self-care," but Aldi fans find their cold brews anything but. Some of this vitriol stems from an odd aftertaste, like the Redditor who also bemoaned the "earthy mushroom" flavor. Some attribute these less-than-appetizing undertones to collagen, and quite a few reviews on the Pop & Bottle website claim you can taste the collagen, and not in a good way. Another Redditor noted the ingredients list included "marine collagen peptides," and quipped that, "'Hydrolyzed fish skin and scales' just doesn't have the same ring to it.'

There is also a texture issue. Even after shaking the cans vigorously, many customers find the drink remains somewhat congealed. Reviewers on the Pop & Bottle website complain of "chunky residue," with one user even claiming a quarter of their drink was filled with this sediment, no matter how hard they shook the can.