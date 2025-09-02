The Kitchen Appliance You Should Clean Weekly (And Probably Never Do)

While it is easy to wipe down the obvious areas like countertops and cabinets, we often tend to overlook some everyday appliances that you really should start cleaning in your kitchen. These can accumulate dirt and grime over time, especially if you use them frequently. One such appliance that we should clean weekly is the toaster. Yes, that helpful appliance that turns soft bread into a crisp and toasty slice of deliciousness needs a bit of caring too.

While the exact frequency of how often you should clean your toaster will vary based on usage and consumption, it's a good idea to do it once every week. Leaving a toaster dirty can have a negative impact on its functioning and lead to bread that won't be as crisp or evenly toasted. This happens when food particles are stuck to the heating mechanisms of the toaster, inhibiting them from functioning properly. Unclean toasters can also give off a burnt whiff, degrading the quality of your toast by infusing it with a charred scent and flavor. When you experience these signs, it's time to clean your toaster.

Moreover, cleaning your toaster has more significance than maintaining the taste and quality of your morning toast. An unclean toaster can accumulate particles over time and create a risk of fires and electric shocks. This is because those food crumbs stuck onto the heating mechanism can cause the toaster to overheat, emit smoke, and, in some extreme cases, even catch fire. These mistakes with the toaster can easily be avoided by cleaning it weekly.