The Kitchen Appliance You Should Clean Weekly (And Probably Never Do)
While it is easy to wipe down the obvious areas like countertops and cabinets, we often tend to overlook some everyday appliances that you really should start cleaning in your kitchen. These can accumulate dirt and grime over time, especially if you use them frequently. One such appliance that we should clean weekly is the toaster. Yes, that helpful appliance that turns soft bread into a crisp and toasty slice of deliciousness needs a bit of caring too.
While the exact frequency of how often you should clean your toaster will vary based on usage and consumption, it's a good idea to do it once every week. Leaving a toaster dirty can have a negative impact on its functioning and lead to bread that won't be as crisp or evenly toasted. This happens when food particles are stuck to the heating mechanisms of the toaster, inhibiting them from functioning properly. Unclean toasters can also give off a burnt whiff, degrading the quality of your toast by infusing it with a charred scent and flavor. When you experience these signs, it's time to clean your toaster.
Moreover, cleaning your toaster has more significance than maintaining the taste and quality of your morning toast. An unclean toaster can accumulate particles over time and create a risk of fires and electric shocks. This is because those food crumbs stuck onto the heating mechanism can cause the toaster to overheat, emit smoke, and, in some extreme cases, even catch fire. These mistakes with the toaster can easily be avoided by cleaning it weekly.
How to clean your toaster
Cleaning your toaster has two sides to it: the inside and the outside. To clean it, begin by unplugging your toaster and pulling out the crumb tray. This tray is mostly found below the toaster, and houses most of all the crumbs. If you cannot find this tray, simply turn your toaster over a garbage bin and give it a good shake to dislodge the crumb particles — though, beware that this can damage your toaster in the long run and shorten its shelf life, especially if you're too vigorous with the shaking.
Once you remove the crumb tray, give it a wash with soapy water, and wait until it's completely dry before putting it back. You'll also want to clean the inside of your toaster (near the grates), using a brush to remove any visible crumbs. That said, it's very difficult to completely clean the insides near the grills, so flipping the toaster upside down over a garbage bin can help, as long as you're gentle and careful.
Now comes the outside of the toaster. Regardless of wether you have a plastic toaster or a steel one, you can wipe it down with a microfiber cloth, removing all the visible stains. If your toaster hasn't been cleaned for a while or it looks particularly dirty, give it a scrub with a cloth dipped in a soapy water solution. If you're still unable to get rid of the stains, you might want to apply some baking soda before giving everything a good scrub. And if you want your toaster to give off an even more shiny and super clean vibe, use some vinegar to polish it and make it glossy.