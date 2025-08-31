Where Does Trader Joe's Get Its Eggs From?

Have you ever glanced at a carton of Trader Joe's eggs and wondered where they came from? Maybe you started picturing secretive hens in a clandestine coop, ruffling their feathers while refusing to disclose where their eggs are going — or who's packing them. It's a whimsical thought, sure, but spoiler alert: The origin of Trader Joe's eggs is not cloaked in secrecy.

In fact, as soon as you peel back the layers of Trader Joe's branding, you'll find that its eggs come from a company called Carol's Eggs. There's no shadowy coop behind Carol's Eggs; it's a name that is associated with the well-known Pete & Gerry's egg farm family. In 2003, New Hampshire-based Pete & Gerry's became the first business in the U.S. to produce Certified Humane eggs.

Pete & Gerry's is a major commercial operation now, but back in the early 1950s, it was a modest New England family egg farm founded by a World War II veteran named Les Ward. In the 1980s, Ward's daughter Carol, her husband Gerry Laflamme, and Carol's cousin Pete Stanton turned their family farm operation into Pete & Gerry's. The offshoot brand Carol's Eggs was established as a nod to Pete & Gerry's family roots, and although it's still name-dropped on Trader Joe's website, the Carol's Eggs label appears to have been phased out.