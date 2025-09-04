Like strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, blueberries reach peak season in most areas over the summer months — and many berry-lovers count down the days all year long. These sweet, antioxidant-packed morsels are not only healthy but also delicious. From serving as the perfect snack to salad topping to amping up your favorite baked goods, blueberries are a versatile ingredient you can use in countless different ways — especially once you're caught up on everything you need to know about this vibrant fruit.

Though you may be well-versed in the different ways to prepare and serve blueberries, there may be one stage of the process you're overlooking: picking out the fruit. When shopping for blueberries, there are a few things you should be conscious of to ensure you get the best batch possible. Learn more about the common mistakes people make when purchasing blueberries so you can avoid these pitfalls on your next shopping trip.