What Happened To Trump Vodka?

With the bold slogan "Success Distilled," Trump Vodka splashed onto the scene in the mid-2000s with much fanfare. Swanky launch parties with gold-laden bottles marked the debut of one of many products that Donald Trump, the real estate mogul-turned-president, lent his name to. Despite this brash, confident launch, Trump Vodka sales nosedived after only a few short years. By 2011, distribution was halted in the United States.

So, what went wrong? Much like Trump's short-lived steak brand, the saga of Trump Vodka is convoluted. From the get-go, Trump-themed vodka was built on shaky ground, given that Trump doesn't drink alcohol. In a 2006 interview with Larry King, Trump stated that proceeds from Trump Vodka would "go to various studies on alcoholism and everything else," which was a peculiar promotional tactic. Plus, a bottle of Trump Vodka cost around $30, making it pricier than leading vodka brands.

While one might conclude that Trump Vodka was doomed from inception, it overcame initially rocky terrain to see considerable promise in the early years. However, in the end, a combination of external factors and self-inflicted wounds caused Trump Vodka to fail.