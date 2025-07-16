The Wild Story Behind Trump's Short-Lived Steak Brand

Before he became president, Donald Trump was synonymous with opulence and over-the-top branding. Known as a real estate mogul and reality TV personality, he built a reputation not just on his properties but on a wide range of business ventures. From Trump Vodka to Trump University, and even the travel site GoTrump.com, his name became a logo stamped onto products promising prestige, luxury, and success.

One of the more bizarre entries in the Trump business archive is Trump Steaks, a premium mail-order meat brand he launched in 2007 with the promise that it would deliver the world's greatest steaks. The rollout was unconventional. Instead of grocery stores or gourmet markets, Trump partnered with Sharper Image, a retail chain better known for selling the likes of massage chairs, air purifiers, and tech gadgets. With Trump's personal stamp of approval, the steaks were pitched as high-end gifts for the aspirational consumer. But despite the hype and Trump's flair for promotion, Trump Steaks flamed out almost immediately. Within just two months of their launch, they vanished from shelves, and the venture disappeared with little fanfare.