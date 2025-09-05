This Unique New Jersey Restaurant Ditches Prices — And It's Backed By A Rock Icon

Most people flip open a restaurant menu and quickly scan for two things: the tastiest dish and the cost. However, in one New Jersey restaurant, that second part reads blank. Imagine sitting down at a cozy table and reading about a hearty chicken dinner or a farm-fresh salad, then realizing there are no set price points to be found. It sounds like a gimmick, but it isn't.

That's because this isn't your typical sit-down place — it's JBJ Soul Kitchen, the brainchild of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Backed by his non-profit, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, the restaurant operates on a unique pay-it-forward model. Instead of paying a fixed price, guests are asked to contribute a donation. Or, if they're unable to pay, patrons can volunteer their time to cover the cost of their meal. The idea is simple: dignity for all, and a table where everyone belongs. Bon Jovi explained that the mission isn't just about food, it's about creating community and hope.

The first Soul Kitchen opened in Red Bank, New Jersey, in 2011. The eatery's impact was immediate, and in the true essence of soul food, bringing people together and nourishing them was the focus. Soon after, another location opened in Toms River. Since then, Soul Kitchen has served over 200,000 meals. A report from the New York Post indicated that Soul Kitchen is widely considered the No. 1 celebrity-owned restaurant in the U.S., not because of flashy décor or a famous chef, but because of the generosity baked right into its mission.