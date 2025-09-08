Why Fajitas Always Taste Better At Mexican Restaurants, According To Chefs

How many times have you been heartbroken when a waiter carrying a sizzling plate of fajitas walked right past your table without stopping? Mexican restaurant menus are packed with drool-worthy dishes, which makes ordering tricky. The theatrical entrance that fajitas are known for has made everyone question their decisions at least once when they order something else.

The wonderful news is that it is possible to recreate the magic of restaurant-style fajitas in your own kitchen, down to the sizzling platter. With some smart shopping, thoughtful planning, and high-quality ingredients, you can soothe your aching heart and stomach.

Arnie Segovia, creator of the popular YouTube channel Arnie Tex, and Jesse White, manager of the Phoenix branch of Valle Luna, were happy to dish out some chef secrets. Read on if you want to get to the bottom of why fajitas always taste better at Mexican restaurants, and what you can do to make yours more like what you'd find at your city's tastiest and most authentic Mexican joint.