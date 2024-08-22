The Saltiest Menu Items You'll Find At Popular Restaurant Chains

Whether you dine at restaurants every so often or make it a habit to order delivery from your favorite chain multiple times a month, nothing beats a meal out. What you might not know is that so many of these meals are loaded with a huge amount of sodium — some with over 250% of the recommended daily value of 2,300 milligrams by the FDA. Even meals that seem "healthy" or those you wouldn't consider to be salty can have high amounts of hidden sodium.

Sodium is commonly added to restaurant food to help enhance the taste and preserve it for a longer time. A diet high in sodium can affect the body in many ways, with one of the first issues being high blood pressure. In turn, that snowballs into a slew of health issues, such as an increased risk of stroke or heart attack. It can also lead to other issues like kidney disease, osteoporosis, and stomach cancer.

When choosing which meals to include in this article, we narrowed down our search to some of the most popular and well-known chain restaurants around the country. From there, we scanned the nutrition menus on each restaurant's website for the highest amounts of sodium that we could find. You can read more about our process in the methodology slide at the end of the article. With many high-sodium options to choose from, we narrowed it down to this list.