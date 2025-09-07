Move Over, New York: This State Claims It's The Pizza Capital Of America

When you think of the Pizza Capital of America, your mind probably drifts to the pizzerias of New York or maybe even Chicago, with its deep-dish fame. However, there's a state just north of New York quietly (or not-so-quietly anymore) waging a delicious campaign to claim that crown. Together, tradition, quirky pride, and a love for molten cheese have stoked something extraordinary in this modest, pizza-obsessed place.

Step onto the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, and you'll sense a fierce, slice-fueled identity forming. In 2024, U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro read a formal declaration into the Congressional Record, naming New Haven — and by extension Connecticut — as the Pizza Capital of the United States. A jet plane carrying over 100 pizza makers and fans even flew to Washington, D.C., to back the proclamation in person. Later, Governor Ned Lamont doubled down by announcing a Pizza Capital Trail, touting Connecticut's tremendous number of pizzerias and the food's role in tourism and jobs.

This isn't just clever marketing. Connecticut boasts the most pizza places per capita in the nation, and New Haven-style "apizza" has achieved cult status. Its signature thin, coal-fired crusts are charred, chewy. Iconic spots like Frank Pepe's, Modern Apizza, and Sally's not only helped popularize Connecticut's unique pizza style but have attracted crowds and earned accolades over the years.