This Common Appliance Makes Hard Boiled Eggs Surprisingly Easy

Do you ever get the feeling that boiling eggs in water is more like an impromptu science experiment than breakfast prep? You stand over a pot, hoping to avoid the dread of cracked shells, runny yolks, or any other mess incurred from hard-boiled eggs gone wrong. What if we told you that your kitchen holds a secret weapon for making perfect hard-boiled eggs? The appliance you already use for crispy fries can also help you execute delicious "boiled" eggs with zero fuss.

It's true, your air fryer can hard-boil eggs. An air fryer circulates hot air around your food to cook it evenly, without the oil mess of a traditional fryer. Using it to make hard-boiled eggs is incredibly simple. Set the air fryer's temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, pop your eggs into the basket, and let them cook for around 15 minutes. It's streamlined, hassle-free, and shockingly reliable. The science is also pretty straightforward. When cooking, a whole egg firms at approximately 156 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer's consistent, low airflow gently heats the eggs.

If you prefer soft-boiled or medium-boiled eggs, an air fryer is still the right appliance for the job. Keep the air fryer at a low temperature and just shorten the cook time. For soft-boiled eggs (gooey yolk), cook for about 9 minutes. For jammy/medium eggs, cook for 12 to 13 minutes. If your model only goes as low as 300 degrees, you may want to trim 1 to 2 minutes off the total time. Once cooked, cool your boiled eggs in an ice water bath before peeling.