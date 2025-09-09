The Old-School Candy Frank Sinatra Loved So Much He Was Buried With It

Given his legendary status, Frank Sinatra's personal life has long been a subject of public fascination. There are countless biographies of Ol' Blue Eyes on the market, and while some may be curious about the salacious details of his private life, we're personally more intrigued by his food quirks. Sinatra had something of a sweet tooth, with a particular fondness for the classic candy, Tootsie Rolls. In fact, Sinatra loved Tootsie Rolls so much that the official Tootsie Roll website boasts that the singer was buried with them.

Just as ancient Egyptians stocked tombs with the deceased's personal belongings, Sinatra's loved ones ensured his casket was filled with relics relevant to his day-to-day life. He was buried with a variety of unconventional items, thanks in part to his daughter, Nancy. As her father was an avid fan of Jack Daniel's, she slipped a bottle in his casket. She also tucked a few other items in his pocket, including gum, cherry Lifesavers, and, of course, his beloved Tootsie Rolls.