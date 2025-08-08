Frank Sinatra's Odd Pre-Show Routine Involved 3 Cans Of This Soup
When one of crooner Frank Sinatra's riders began circulating, there were a few among the listed items that caught people's attention and brought to light part of the Chairman of the Board's pre-show routine. Sinatra requested that his pre-performance area contain three cans of Campbell's Chicken and Rice soup. He also asked for a crock pot, hot plate, ladle, and four porcelain soup bowls with accompanying silverware. This suggests that Sinatra or someone on his team prepped some of that canned soup backstage when the craving struck or as a dedicated pre-show ritual. If requesting that amount of soup seems strange for a solo act like Sinatra, other items on the rider hint that he was a man who didn't mind hosting a few friends backstage. For example, the singer also requested a bottle of his beloved Jack Daniel's whiskey and six glasses.
If you're interested in sampling the soup that he always had on hand, Campbell's still sells it. The item is available in a condensed version, a 25% less sodium variation, and a homestyle ready-to-serve option that might be closer to what Sinatra would have had backstage. The classic chicken broth base and mixture of rice and veggies would make a comforting treat to soothe any nerves before a show.
The reason behind the request
Frank Sinatra's desire for chicken and rice soup may have had a practical explanation. He likely wanted to make sure his vocal cords were ready to stun the audiences eagerly awaiting his performances. If served piping hot from a crock pot, the steam of the soup could help with any congestion he may have had. Moreover, the broth itself is a powerhouse that would have helped keep Ol' Blue Eyes hydrated and potentially boosted his immune system so he'd be ready for future performances. Notably, his rider also featured 12 boxes of Luden's cough drops in various flavors, with cherry and honey specifically named. It also included honey, tea, and 24 boxes of Lifesavers candy, half of which had to be cherry-flavored.
Given that Sinatra once had a vocal chord hemorrhage that robbed him of his singing ability for 40 days, his caution and specific requests make sense. In fact, his "Tips on Popular Singing" guide, which he penned alongside his vocal coach, had an entire section focused on "The Care of the Throat." However, while many of the foods on his rider are designed to soothe his throat and support the health of his vocal chords, when he wasn't gearing up to take the stage, he also had a soft spot for Entenmann's Classic Crumb Coffee Cake and a penchant for steak dishes, like the oh-so-retro Steak Diane.