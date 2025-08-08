Frank Sinatra's Odd Pre-Show Routine Involved 3 Cans Of This Soup

When one of crooner Frank Sinatra's riders began circulating, there were a few among the listed items that caught people's attention and brought to light part of the Chairman of the Board's pre-show routine. Sinatra requested that his pre-performance area contain three cans of Campbell's Chicken and Rice soup. He also asked for a crock pot, hot plate, ladle, and four porcelain soup bowls with accompanying silverware. This suggests that Sinatra or someone on his team prepped some of that canned soup backstage when the craving struck or as a dedicated pre-show ritual. If requesting that amount of soup seems strange for a solo act like Sinatra, other items on the rider hint that he was a man who didn't mind hosting a few friends backstage. For example, the singer also requested a bottle of his beloved Jack Daniel's whiskey and six glasses.

If you're interested in sampling the soup that he always had on hand, Campbell's still sells it. The item is available in a condensed version, a 25% less sodium variation, and a homestyle ready-to-serve option that might be closer to what Sinatra would have had backstage. The classic chicken broth base and mixture of rice and veggies would make a comforting treat to soothe any nerves before a show.