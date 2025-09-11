Detroit's Must-Try Sandwich Is Way Simpler Than You'd Expect

If you had to come up with a list of Detroit foods people need to try, it would make sense if the first thing you thought of was the classic Coney dog with zesty beanless chili or even Detroit-style pizza smothered in brick cheese and pepperoni. If you have a sweet tooth, you might instantly jump to bumpy cake, with its dense chocolate sponge draped in stripes of buttercream and fudgy chocolate icing. No matter what you prefer, odds are your first thought wouldn't involve a simple ham sandwich — and yet, Detroit may well be home to the best take on this classic meal.

Detroit has a love affair with ham that can be traced to the mid-20th century. The Honey Baked Ham Company set down roots in the city in 1957, changing the way locals ate the pork product. The brand produced a glazed and smoked version of the meat, helping to elevate its popularity. Ham shops popped up around the city and served sandwiches.

The rise of sandwich purveyors would eventually lead to the founding of Mike's Famous Ham Place, one of the most beloved eateries in Detroit. The menu features its prized pork in breakfast dishes and soups and even sells whole hams. However, a fan favorite has always been the ham sandwich. It boasts thick slices of meat on an onion roll with cheese (typically Swiss), mustard, and pickles. The sandwich gets away with being so simple.