Classic Coney Island Hot Dog Recipe

These Coney Island hot dogs are a diner classic. A warm sausage tucked into a soft bun and then smothered in a rich, meaty chili sauce and garnished with diced onions and a good squirt of mustard — is there a more homegrown American dish than that?

The Coney sauce in this recipe is not your average chili. Relying on ingredients that you'd expect to find behind the counter of a deli (or a hot dog cart), this sauce makes for the perfect hot dog topping. Ground beef cooked with onions, spices, ketchup, and a touch of mustard is not only a classic diner Coney sauce, but it is exactly what you'll want on every hot dog you eat from here on out.

These hot dogs are an ideal comfort food recipe for a trip down memory lane or a perfect platter for a game day get-together. And, it takes only a measly 15 minutes to bring them from the fridge to the dinner table. All you need is two pans on the stove — a skillet full of simmering Coney sauce and a pot of boiling hot dogs — and you've got yourself a meal that the whole family will be excited about.