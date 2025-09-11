Taylor Swift's Go-To NYC Italian Restaurant Is Just As Charming As You'd Expect

Taylor Swift is known to hang out at various New York eateries, showing up everywhere from Brooklyn down to Greenwich Street. One of the spots she hits with her celebrity pals is Via Carota, a little Italian joint located in the West Village. The Grammy-winning songstress has lived in the Tribeca neighborhood of the Big Apple since 2014, and Via Carota has become one of Swift's go-to restaurants. In May 2025, for example, she dined with her brother Austin Swift and actress Dakota Johnson. Back in 2023, the "Bad Blood" singer stopped by for some grub at least twice: once with "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner and in a different instance with musician Jack Antonoff.

The downtown NYC venue's charm partly stems from its rustic vibes. The room is full of wood farm tables and chairs. The restaurant's dim lighting arguably gives the place a more intimate feel that would make it a solid choice for a romantic date. Via Carota also has antique flair as customers are surrounded by white brick walls and old decorative dishware.