Taylor Swift's Go-To NYC Restaurants, Ranked

Since Taylor Swift officially took up residence in New York City in 2014, there's been no shortage of restaurants and bars that have hosted the superstar. While the chances of catching a glimpse of Swift might be slim, depending on if she's in town between stops on her international Eras Tour and quick trips to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's playoff season run, there are a few go-to restaurants that Swift has reliably turned to when in town.

The majority of the restaurants Swift and her crew have been spotted at are located within walking distance of Swift's NYC home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood, although she's also been seen making frequent trips to restaurants across the city over the last year. We've taken the liberty of ranking some of Swift's go-to NYC restaurants from the perspective of a local, considering how easy it is to get a reservation or a reasonable wait time, if there's anything notable or exceptional about the menu, the restaurant's price point, and more loosely, how it stacks up to other restaurants serving similar cuisines.

There aren't any "bad" restaurants on this list per se — and with the kind of access that Swift has, why would there be? But where membership or status, price, or wait times are big considerations, sometimes how good the food is matters less. No one likes a hungry New Yorker.