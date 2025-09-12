1,000,000 One Dollar Bills Cover The Ceiling Of This Famous Florida Pub

Walk into McGuire's Irish Pub in Pensacola, Florida, and naturally, you might expect to see some green in the decor. Here, the walls and ceilings are coated with green, but not with paint. What makes the decor of this traditional Irish pub unique is the million or more $1 bills that flutter around. Many have been signed by a visitor, turning the everyday currency into a sprawling work of customer art.

The pub's tradition began with a single dollar in 1977, the year the first location of McGuire's opened in a shopping center. One of the original waitresses, who was the owner's wife, pinned her very first dollar tip to the wall for good luck. Employees, regular customers, and tourists soon picked up on the idea, and now everyone who puts up a dollar signs their name or leaves a message or doodle.

It's difficult to pinpoint how many dollar bills are actually pinned up. Part of the difficulty may lie in the existence of multiple locations. McGuire's website puts the figure at over 1 million for its Pensacola establishment. However, a 2024 Facebook post by the pub's location in Destin, Florida, states that there are over 2 million individual dollars without specifying whether that number applies to all of the brand's bars. Although the business doesn't take the bills down, it hires an accountant to count them for tax purposes — so only McGuire's and its tally-takers know the exact number. With so much money in reach and plenty of alcohol flowing, there's been drama with theft. Patrons have tried to pocket the money to spend elsewhere, and a former employee even attempted to nick $5,000.