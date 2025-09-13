Pennsylvania's Oldest Bar Is Still Open After 350 Years

There are plenty of bars to quench your thirst in Pennsylvania, but only one can claim to be the oldest operating one in the state. Pennsylvania's oldest bar has been operating since 1681 (yes, that long ago). If sipping a drink in a historic establishment appeals to you, consider grabbing your next beer or classic martini at King George II Inn.

The King George II Inn is located in Bristol, Pennsylvania (about 30 minutes from Philadelphia). The establishment isn't just home to the state's oldest bar. It also claims to be the oldest continuously-operating inn in the country. It was originally called The Ferry House, but in the mid-1700s, its new owner changed the name to King George II Inn. As you might expect from an establishment that predates the United States, it hosted some historic figures, like George Washington. Despite its name change and having to be rebuilt in 1765, you can still drink and dine at King George II Inn on Bristol's Radcliffe Street.