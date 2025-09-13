Pennsylvania's Oldest Bar Is Still Open After 350 Years
There are plenty of bars to quench your thirst in Pennsylvania, but only one can claim to be the oldest operating one in the state. Pennsylvania's oldest bar has been operating since 1681 (yes, that long ago). If sipping a drink in a historic establishment appeals to you, consider grabbing your next beer or classic martini at King George II Inn.
The King George II Inn is located in Bristol, Pennsylvania (about 30 minutes from Philadelphia). The establishment isn't just home to the state's oldest bar. It also claims to be the oldest continuously-operating inn in the country. It was originally called The Ferry House, but in the mid-1700s, its new owner changed the name to King George II Inn. As you might expect from an establishment that predates the United States, it hosted some historic figures, like George Washington. Despite its name change and having to be rebuilt in 1765, you can still drink and dine at King George II Inn on Bristol's Radcliffe Street.
What you can drink (and eat) at King George II Inn
You're probably curious about what you can order to drink (and eat) at Pennsylvania's oldest bar. Like most other bars around the country, the usual drinks, like gin and tonic and vodka soda, are available. King George II Inn also has specialty cocktails to indulge in. Some of these signature drinks are unmistakably modern, such as the King's Hibiscus Tea, which features hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, and Jim Beam bourbon. Another cocktail on the menu that stands out is the Mango Splish Splash, made with muddled berries, mango pineapple vodka, Chambord, and lemonade. King George II Inn also sells mocktails and boasts an extensive wine list.
When it comes to food, there are some solid options to pair with your bar drink. Starters include lobster bisque, salads, crab dip (yum), and cheesesteak spring rolls, which are fitting considering its proximity to Philadelphia. King George II Inn also offers a slew of sandwiches, including a club house chicken sandwich featuring chipotle aioli, and the King George Inn French dip. There are also two types of seafood tacos. If you're hungry for an entrée, the Kobe meatloaf wrapped in bacon, salmon Dijonnaise, and blue cheese crusted filet mignon are among the eatery's appetizing options. Don't live in Pennsylvania but still want a taste of history? The oldest restaurants in every state each offer a little piece of American history, including the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, which is the nation's oldest tavern.