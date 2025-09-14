Don't Order Prime Rib At A Restaurant Without Asking This Question First

Prime rib can be expensive, but it's a tasty, protein-filled dish that's great to order when you're out on a date or sitting down for a special family dinner. To make sure you get top-quality meat that's worthy of a prime rib price tag, don't forget to ask the server about the grade of the beef before you order. Inquiring about the meat's grade can help you gain a better understanding of the flavor, quality, and texture of the beef slab you're shelling out bills for.

The USDA uses grades for beef to classify its quality. These grades are: Prime, Choice, and Select. Each grouping accounts for various attributes, like the amount of fat marbling, seen in the beef slice. If more white swirls are present, there is more fat, and this will enhance both the flavor and texture of the meat. Prime is the highest grade and has the greatest amount of marbling, while Select is the lowest beef grade. Prime beef will have a softer, more velvety texture, while Select will be denser, drier, and not as tender. Choice beef won't be as juicy or moist as Prime because it has less fat, but its texture will be less rough than what you get with Select cuts.