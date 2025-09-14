Don't Order Prime Rib At A Restaurant Without Asking This Question First
Prime rib can be expensive, but it's a tasty, protein-filled dish that's great to order when you're out on a date or sitting down for a special family dinner. To make sure you get top-quality meat that's worthy of a prime rib price tag, don't forget to ask the server about the grade of the beef before you order. Inquiring about the meat's grade can help you gain a better understanding of the flavor, quality, and texture of the beef slab you're shelling out bills for.
The USDA uses grades for beef to classify its quality. These grades are: Prime, Choice, and Select. Each grouping accounts for various attributes, like the amount of fat marbling, seen in the beef slice. If more white swirls are present, there is more fat, and this will enhance both the flavor and texture of the meat. Prime is the highest grade and has the greatest amount of marbling, while Select is the lowest beef grade. Prime beef will have a softer, more velvety texture, while Select will be denser, drier, and not as tender. Choice beef won't be as juicy or moist as Prime because it has less fat, but its texture will be less rough than what you get with Select cuts.
The best chain restaurant to score a prime rib dish
When dining out, choosing the right meal to satisfy your hunger is important. If you're heading to a chain restaurant and plan to order a higher-end cut of steak, Texas Roadhouse is the chain with the best prime rib. The eatery is the prime place for beef because its in-house meat cutters carve the steak by hand. All of the steaks served there are USDA Choice. Texas Roadhouse steaks are bursting with flavor from the meat's natural juices. Condiments like horseradish provide an extra boost in taste.
A r/steak post centered around Texas Roadhouse's prime rib noted how the rib's consistency is superior to other chain restaurants. One comment read, "It's always tender, flavorful, and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat for a chain, honestly." A former Texas Roadhouse employee dropped their take in the Reddit thread, admitting, "The prime rib there is pretty damn good and I will still order it from time to time if my family goes to the Roadhouse." Between the prime rib and plenty of freshly-baked rolls, your next trip to Texas Roadhouse is sure to keep your stomach happy!