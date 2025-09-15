The Tortilla Test Every Great Mexican Restaurant Should Pass

When it's late at night and you're in a bind, a quick run to your local Taco Bell drive-through is a decent way to get Mexican-inspired food. But if you're craving the real deal, nothing less than al pastor tacos, cheesy enchiladas, or crispy flautas from an authentic Mexican restaurant will cut it. While there are a few ways to spot a fake from a mile away, the one red flag we always look out for is store-bought tortillas.

Let's just say that no Mexican eatery worth its cilantro would deign to serve anything less than house-made flatbreads. Whether that happens to be a corn or flour tortilla, however, will probably depend on the region the restaurant's cuisine hails from. Traditional corn tortillas, which originated in Mesoamerica (dubbed "the cradle of corn"), are still more prevalent in the southern states of Mexico. Flour tortillas, meanwhile, tend to be more common in the northern regions of the country, where they are thought to have been popularized by Spanish settlers who introduced wheat flour to the area.

But whether you're chowing down on corn tortillas at a Oaxacan restaurant or flour ones at a Chihuahuan joint, you know you'll be in for a really good meal so long as those soft and steaming discs of starchy goodness are called out as being crafted from scratch — preferably by somebody who is well-versed (and practiced) in the art of tortilla-making.