According To Legend, This Pennsylvania Restaurant Was Once A Secret Meeting Spot For George Washington

The Black Powder Tavern, located in Wayne, Pennsylvania, was built in 1746 and is still standing today. Yet the historic American landmark has a secretive past. It is said that military general and would-be president George Washington used the spot as a top-secret meeting point during the Revolutionary War, alongside other leaders such as Marquis de Lafayette. America's first president would allegedly take meetings and make strategic war plans while sipping on some vintage ale at the establishment (while on the road, a brandy liqueur called Cherry Bounce was said to be Washington's canteen drink). Yet the tavern's role supposedly went beyond hosting clandestine meetings.

According to folklore, during the unbearably cold Valley Forge winter of 1777 to 1778, Continental Army officer and military advisor to Washington, Friedrich Von Steuben, sought out the nearby tavern as a covert black powder munitions hideaway for army messengers and couriers. The tavern supplied food, shelter, and other necessities to patrons as the war raged on. It also continued providing a front for the munitions.