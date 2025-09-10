McDonald's New Value Menu Has Customers Outraged
Everything is getting more expensive — even McDonald's. And that is the perception the fast food juggernaut is trying to reshape. McDonald's launched its "deal" strategy on Monday, September 8, to appeal to cost-conscious consumers. The Extra Value Meal, a discount menu category that has been absent since 2019, reemerged. Eight menu classics appear on the new Extra Value Meal menu, including: the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder burger (original, bacon, or deluxe), McCrispy Sandwich (original, deluxe, or spicy deluxe), Chicken McNuggets, Egg McMuffin, and sausage McGriddle — all served with a beverage and side. Many are excited to see breakfast deals offered because McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are so delicious.
But what was designed to draw consumers back to the franchise is being met with outrage in the form of Reddit resistance. Customers discovered that some Extra Value Meals came at a higher cost compared to previous prices offered through McDonald's online ordering app. The Big Mac meal seems to be the center of the controversy. "They played themselves," one user posted. "The Big Mac Meal alone is more expensive now than it was 2 weeks ago through the app ... These 'deals' are laughable."
Another echoed this dissatisfied notion, comparing a previous in-app offer where the Big Mac meal costs $8 (also in alignment with the fast-food chain's statement), but there's now a $9 meal in its place. "Umm...what?!?"
Conflicting stances
While prices vary depending on location, McDonald's stated that the combination deals will save customers as much as 15% versus purchasing the entree, side, and beverage separately. "From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we're sending a clear message: We're here for our customers," wrote McDonald's USA president, Joe Erlinger, in a September 2 press release. "McDonald's will always be a place where you can get the food you love at a price that fits your life."
The new menu is anticipated to stick around until the year's end. Given that the Extra Value meals were released earlier this week, it is yet to be determined if the cacophony of internet backlash will affect the menu moving forward. One Reddit user rallied for a boycott: "Start voting with your wallet. Go elsewhere until they drop more." Comparisons to other chains' lower prices flooded the feed. "Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's, Saltgrass, and several other places have cheaper and higher quality burgers. McDonald's is tripping," claimed another user.
One thing is clear: Customers feel that the Golden Arches has lined its pockets with hard-earned cash from hungry consumers. Whether stated in frustration or fact (or both), similar sentiments resound across social media. If the new deals are out of price range, try our copycat Big Mac recipe at home to save a buck (or $9).