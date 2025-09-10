McDonald's New Value Menu Has Customers Outraged

Everything is getting more expensive — even McDonald's. And that is the perception the fast food juggernaut is trying to reshape. McDonald's launched its "deal" strategy on Monday, September 8, to appeal to cost-conscious consumers. The Extra Value Meal, a discount menu category that has been absent since 2019, reemerged. Eight menu classics appear on the new Extra Value Meal menu, including: the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder burger (original, bacon, or deluxe), McCrispy Sandwich (original, deluxe, or spicy deluxe), Chicken McNuggets, Egg McMuffin, and sausage McGriddle — all served with a beverage and side. Many are excited to see breakfast deals offered because McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are so delicious.

But what was designed to draw consumers back to the franchise is being met with outrage in the form of Reddit resistance. Customers discovered that some Extra Value Meals came at a higher cost compared to previous prices offered through McDonald's online ordering app. The Big Mac meal seems to be the center of the controversy. "They played themselves," one user posted. "The Big Mac Meal alone is more expensive now than it was 2 weeks ago through the app ... These 'deals' are laughable."

Another echoed this dissatisfied notion, comparing a previous in-app offer where the Big Mac meal costs $8 (also in alignment with the fast-food chain's statement), but there's now a $9 meal in its place. "Umm...what?!?"