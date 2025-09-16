The Taco Bell Meat The Workers Don't Eat

Should you trust the employees? The good news is the steak is not dangerous. On another r/tacobell AMA, a former worker explained, "Taco Bell steak comes in vacuum-sealed containers cooked in a machine called the 'rethermalizer.'" The rethermalizer functions like a large-scale sous vide machine that cooks meat in water at specified temperatures. It's a sanitary process, albeit one that does not yield prime cuts where Taco Bell is concerned.

This is not the only issue impacting texture or freshness. An employee on one r/tacobell thread claimed, "Steak is usually the least selling out of the meats." As a result, it often "marinates in the juice from the previous day and gains a soft texture and horrible salty taste."

Lastly, there's the issue of quality. As The Onion stated, $3 steak is a bit iffy. While rumors circulate online about shady sourcing, the truth about Taco Bell steak is that it is 88% beef. What makes up the other 12 percent? Taco Bell is a little cagey about this, but the facts can be inferred from other ingredients, including an 18-ingredient seasoning blend. Such enhancements are generally reserved for economical cuts with a coarser texture. Although steak ranks among things you should never order at Taco Bell, some would argue that you get what you pay for, and it tastes perfectly fine for what it is. The steak has its fans, so if you're one of them, continue to enjoy.