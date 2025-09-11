Guy Fieri Circle K Menu Review: Better Than Average Gas Station Food

Celebrity chefs don't typically team up with gas stations, but then again, Guy Fieri has never been like most celebrity chefs. With his distinctive bleached hair, tattoos, and love of comfort food and homestyle cooking, he's always stood out from the rest. Now, he's working to bring "Flavortown," to everyone across the U.S. through a partnership with Circle K.

Currently, the partnership includes 11 breakfast, lunch/dinner, and snack items, and is available in 10 states: Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Since I'm firmly based in Minnesota, I took up the challenge of testing each product.

Full disclaimer: It took trips to nearly half a dozen different locations before I found all the items, and many of them weren't available hot. For my taste test, I ended up using my air fryer for most items, as the microwave was making things mushy. As a result, your experience with the texture of some items could be a little different than mine.