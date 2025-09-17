The Tragic Life Of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond

Drummond shared in her 2011 book, "The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels," that she had an older brother with developmental disabilities, Michael Smith. Drummond's relationship with him was highlighted on Food Network as well. Smith first appeared alongside his sister on Season 3, Episode 8 of "The Pioneer Woman," in which he visits her family's ranch. Smith also starred in Season 7, Episode 4, which was aptly called "Cowboy Mike."

Smith passed away on October 30, 2021, at age 54. He was a pillar in his hometown, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where he won over his local community with friendliness and his special interest in first responders. He was a frequent visitor to the local ambulance and fire stations, where he would volunteer his services by cleaning and stocking ambulances. The Midwest City Firefighters Association recognized Smith in a memorial service as an honorary firefighter, writing on Facebook, "He touched so many lives at fire departments all across the state and brought joy to everyone with whom he interacted. He was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet."

Though the circumstances of his passing were not made public, days after the devastating death of Ree Drummond's brother, she shared a touching Facebook tribute to him. "It isn't possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won't try," she shared in a post. "He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I'm so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories."