The Haunted Pennsylvania Restaurant That Was Once A Morgue

The spirits of Scranton, Pennsylvania, apparently have exquisite taste for Italian fare. AV Restaurant & Lounge, established in 2017, occupies a building steeped in history. During the 1918 influenza epidemic, the basement functioned as a morgue. Decades earlier, the address was the site of R. Schoenfield's undertaker and coffin business, according to a 1879 Scranton city directory. Over the years, the property has also housed a dry goods store as well as an Irish tavern called The Banshee Pub.

Food Network has named AV Pennsylvania's most haunted restaurant, a title that draws curious travelers from near and far. General Manager Julie Thomas shares that staff and diners have encountered shadows, sudden chills, and phantom footsteps. Among the most hair-raising tales are sightings of a tall man in a black overcoat who lingers silently at the bottom of the staircase before vanishing; a young girl in white, often seen climbing toward the third floor; and a disturbing episode from the building's pub years, when an employee emerged from the basement with what appeared to be a human bite on her shoulder.

"Guests sometimes ask us outright if we believe the place is haunted," Thomas tells Mashed. While there's no definitive answer, she recalls the days before the restaurant opened: "We were here late, finishing up last-minute touches and could hear what sounded like children running back and forth upstairs in the banquet room, even though no one was up there."