Inside The 10-Seat Sushi Bar That Left Anthony Bourdain Speechless

Of all the things Anthony Bourdain did like a pro, it was his ability to communicate his unique worldview with pinpoint precision that made him so magnetic. With his words and his reverence, he didn't just take his viewers on adventures to faraway lands; he made us fall in love with the things that he loved. There was one restaurant in Tokyo that even he couldn't quite find the words to describe.

A 2008 episode of "No Reservations" took Bourdain to Sukiyabashi Jiro, the 10-seat omakase sushi bar, which, at the time, was run by sushi master Jiro Ono. In case you're unfamiliar, Omakase is a Japanese style of sushi-making in which the menu is entirely the chef's choice and based on seasonal ingredients. As Bourdain described it, the freshness of the ingredients, the skill of the sushi chef, and the time and temperature at which things are served are the three things that set a perfect sushi experience apart from a mediocre one. As far as he and many others were concerned, Ono's sushi was, indeed, perfect.

Throughout the 13-course menu (which only took 20 minutes to consume), Bourdain appears to have a transcendental experience. Finally, when the uni — otherwise known as sea urchin – was served, Bourdain said in nearly a whisper, "Oh, this one has to be eaten right away." He closed his eyes in veneration before describing the dish, "That interplay between the perfect rice, the perfect seaweed, and the perfect uni is just ... oh man, I'm ready to die now."