Unlock A New Layer Of Flavor In Coffee With This Retro Ingredient

As a certified coffee lover (and dare I say, expert), I can say with confidence that coffee is perfect on its own. But that doesn't mean that it also couldn't benefit from an added twist of flavor every once in a while. As the weather changes, retailers pump out both new and highly popular coffee syrup flavors to fit the season — think pumpkin lattes in the fall and peppermint-inspired beverages during the winter months. But there's one retro ingredient you can use year-round that will take your morning Joe to the next level.

Among the unexpected uses for malted milk powder is swirling it into a cup of coffee, the bitterness of which pairs well with the sweetness and creaminess of the powder. Malted milk powder itself is a combination of malted products (like wheat or barley) and evaporated milk powder. When it comes to adding it to coffee, start with around 1 tablespoon of powder, and increase from there if you like. If you prefer a latte, malted milk powder can be added to your milk and mixed until it is dissolved prior to pouring your espresso shot over the top. You can also add malted milk powder to instant espresso to create a malted espresso shot that you can pour your milk right over. Alternatively, the powder can be added straight to a cup of black coffee for a boost of creamy and toasty flavor.