Unlock A New Layer Of Flavor In Coffee With This Retro Ingredient
As a certified coffee lover (and dare I say, expert), I can say with confidence that coffee is perfect on its own. But that doesn't mean that it also couldn't benefit from an added twist of flavor every once in a while. As the weather changes, retailers pump out both new and highly popular coffee syrup flavors to fit the season — think pumpkin lattes in the fall and peppermint-inspired beverages during the winter months. But there's one retro ingredient you can use year-round that will take your morning Joe to the next level.
Among the unexpected uses for malted milk powder is swirling it into a cup of coffee, the bitterness of which pairs well with the sweetness and creaminess of the powder. Malted milk powder itself is a combination of malted products (like wheat or barley) and evaporated milk powder. When it comes to adding it to coffee, start with around 1 tablespoon of powder, and increase from there if you like. If you prefer a latte, malted milk powder can be added to your milk and mixed until it is dissolved prior to pouring your espresso shot over the top. You can also add malted milk powder to instant espresso to create a malted espresso shot that you can pour your milk right over. Alternatively, the powder can be added straight to a cup of black coffee for a boost of creamy and toasty flavor.
What kinds of coffee combinations work best with malted milk powder
If you've had Whoppers candy, you know exactly what malted milk tastes like. But for those who haven't, the powder has a very distinct taste — it's sweet, rich, and kind of caramelized. Accordingly, there are certain coffee combinations that will work better with malted milk powder than others. As Whoppers illustrate, one proven pairing is chocolate. If you already enjoy making mochas, stir in a bit of malted milk powder for an extra flavor twist. Midwest staple Caribou Coffee even once offered what it called a malted mocha, which featured espresso, malted milk powder, steamed milk, and chocolate chips for an extra punch of cocoa flavors.
For those among us who love adding cold foam to coffee (myself included), malted milk powder, alongside cocoa powder, makes a delicious foam to top your iced drinks. The powder also adds an interesting layer of flavor to hot chocolate. The black and white malted milkshake is another classic way malt-lovers get their fix. Along the same lines, malted milk powder will also pair well with vanilla-based coffees.
Each brand of malted milk powder has its own unique combination of malts and powders, so different powder will have their own, slightly distinct, taste. Some malt-lovers prefer the Carnation brand, which reportedly has a good "toasted flavor" (via Reddit). Others like King Arthur, Ovaltine, or Horlicks, which is a British brand.