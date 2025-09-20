Yes, That Burger Joint In Fast Times At Ridgemont High Was Real. Here's What Happened To It
In the 1982 cult classic film, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," teenage life in Southern California is shown through the lens of high school drama, the introduction to relationships, and after-school jobs. And as a teen, working an entry-level food service job is practically a rite of passage. In the movie, Brad Hamilton (played by Judge Reinhold) worked at All-American Burger, wearing a polyester uniform and dealing with strict managers and cranky customers. While the burger chain doesn't exist today, a few locations actually did operate in the '80s.
The All-American Burger featured in the movie was located in Brentwood, at 11698 San Vicente Boulevard. At the time of filming, it was just an average All-American Burger. Nothing about it was fancy or stood out, making it the perfect setting for the average teen food service workplace. The interior of the restaurant represents its name well, with red and white vinyl seats, blue tables, and employees in red uniforms with white paper hats.
One of the most memorable scenes in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" takes place at All-American Burger. A disgruntled customer demands a refund for his undercooked breakfast, and Brad, working on the register, snaps back at the impatient guest and promptly gets fired by his manager. Previously considered a model employee, he throws off his paper hat and storms out of the restaurant.
All-American Burger filed for bankruptcy in 1981
After being featured in such a famous movie, it's a little surprising that All-American Burger would become one of the '80s fast food chains we desperately miss. The small chain operated several locations throughout the Los Angeles area in the 1970s. Although a breakfast menu with a "100% satisfaction guarantee" is featured in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," the chain was known for fast food classics like burgers, fries, and shakes. Its specialty menu items included the chili burger and the hickory burger.
There is a ton of fast food competition in SoCal, and even in 2025, the fast food chains shutting down the most locations include multiple California-founded institutions. All-American Burger didn't seem to have the loyal customer base of larger competitors, like In-N-Out Burger or McDonald's. By 1981, the chain filed for bankruptcy, and its founder, Aaron Binder, was accused of fraud and later sent to prison. According to Yelp, one location on Sunset Boulevard stayed open until around 2009. While there is no way to know exactly why this location closed, the Yelp reviews help paint a picture. It had 2.9 stars out of 5, with many customers saying the burgers were low-quality and greasy. Perhaps the best parts of this restaurant were the nostalgia and the fact that it was a cheap place to get a meal, amongst the rising cost of fast food in Los Angeles.
You can still stop by the All-American Burger location featured in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," but you might not be able to go inside. Until recently, a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf operated in the building. As of August 2025, the property is available for lease.