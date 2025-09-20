Yes, That Burger Joint In Fast Times At Ridgemont High Was Real. Here's What Happened To It

In the 1982 cult classic film, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," teenage life in Southern California is shown through the lens of high school drama, the introduction to relationships, and after-school jobs. And as a teen, working an entry-level food service job is practically a rite of passage. In the movie, Brad Hamilton (played by Judge Reinhold) worked at All-American Burger, wearing a polyester uniform and dealing with strict managers and cranky customers. While the burger chain doesn't exist today, a few locations actually did operate in the '80s.

The All-American Burger featured in the movie was located in Brentwood, at 11698 San Vicente Boulevard. At the time of filming, it was just an average All-American Burger. Nothing about it was fancy or stood out, making it the perfect setting for the average teen food service workplace. The interior of the restaurant represents its name well, with red and white vinyl seats, blue tables, and employees in red uniforms with white paper hats.

One of the most memorable scenes in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" takes place at All-American Burger. A disgruntled customer demands a refund for his undercooked breakfast, and Brad, working on the register, snaps back at the impatient guest and promptly gets fired by his manager. Previously considered a model employee, he throws off his paper hat and storms out of the restaurant.