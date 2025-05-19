Fast Food Joints That Have Closed The Most Locations So Far In 2025

While it's not yet clear whether the golden age of fast food is behind us, the industry has certainly seen better days. Fast food has become exceedingly expensive due to factors like supply chain problems, rising wages, and food inflation, and increasing costs have led some consumers to swear off what they consider overpriced menu items. Because of these factors, some brands face tough decisions regarding store closures, as closing less-lucrative establishments ensures that the remaining successful locations have the resources and support they need in order to thrive.

We crunched the numbers and determined that Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, and Del Taco have enacted sweeping closures in 2025. Some closures affected locations all over the country, while others only impacted a single state.

It's true that shutting down stores is rarely a good sign for a business, but this process doesn't always indicate that a restaurant chain is permanently down for the count. While these three establishments have their work cut out for them, there's still time for them to bounce back with the right opportunity.