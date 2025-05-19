Fast Food Joints That Have Closed The Most Locations So Far In 2025
While it's not yet clear whether the golden age of fast food is behind us, the industry has certainly seen better days. Fast food has become exceedingly expensive due to factors like supply chain problems, rising wages, and food inflation, and increasing costs have led some consumers to swear off what they consider overpriced menu items. Because of these factors, some brands face tough decisions regarding store closures, as closing less-lucrative establishments ensures that the remaining successful locations have the resources and support they need in order to thrive.
We crunched the numbers and determined that Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, and Del Taco have enacted sweeping closures in 2025. Some closures affected locations all over the country, while others only impacted a single state.
It's true that shutting down stores is rarely a good sign for a business, but this process doesn't always indicate that a restaurant chain is permanently down for the count. While these three establishments have their work cut out for them, there's still time for them to bounce back with the right opportunity.
Jack in the Box
Bursting onto the scene way back in 1951, Jack in the Box is a burger joint with many of its locations situated on the West Coast. The chain is credited with upgrading the drive-thru and developing the convenient experience we all love today, as well as being a front-runner when it comes to offering all-day breakfast. Despite these impressive accolades, the fast food chain is facing some major obstacles.
Over-priced menu items and decreased bun quality are just two issues highlighted as reasons why people can't stand Jack in the Box. And if this reputational damage wasn't bad enough, the chain shared in April 2025 that it intends to close between 150 and 200 locations, with most of the closures slated to take place later in the year.
The current count of Jack in the Box locations is approximately 2,200 restaurants, which are situated in California, Arizona, Kansas, Idaho, Hawaii, Washington, Nevada, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, South Carolina, and Louisiana. The restaurant claims that shutting down some less-lucrative locations will make the brand stronger as a whole, but it's worth noting that Jack in the Box anticipated massive expansion in 2021 and even projected that the chain would experience a 4% yearly upsurge in restaurant growth by 2025 (as reported by QSR).
Dairy Queen
Although Dairy Queen is best known for its many frosty treats, the chain also offers fast food grub like burgers, chicken strips, fries, and onion rings, among other goodies. The first Dairy Queen location was founded in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, and patrons back then were privy to a basic menu of ice cream-based delights like cones and sundaes.
Currently, the chain has stores in over 20 countries with an estimated total of 7,700 locations, and overall, Dairy Queen appears to be going strong. Despite this success, a franchisee in Texas hasn't been quite as fortunate with the brand.
Earlier this year, 25 Dairy Queen franchises in Texas shut down, and all but one was entered into an online auction that allowed people to bid on items from the stores. It's not evident what led to the closures, but a representative for the chain characterized them as "an isolated event" and the sole decision of the franchisee running the now-shuttered locations (as reported by USA Today). As for the equipment that was auctioned off, walk-in freezers, restaurant seating, and the ice cream machines used to make Dairy Queen's iconic Blizzard dessert were all part of the sale.
Del Taco
Del Taco is a popular Tex-Mex chain with 594 locations spread out over 20 states, including Ohio, Alabama, California, North Carolina, and Michigan, among others. The restaurant got its start in 1964, when the very first Del Taco location opened its doors in Yermo, California. The restaurant is primarily associated with Mexican-inspired fare like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but Del Taco also offers its patrons burgers, fries, and desserts. A winning dining concept to be sure, but despite the menu's appeal, the chain is facing a host of serious issues.
In February 2025, a Del Taco franchisee based in Colorado closed 18 locations, leaving only the Grand Junction, Colorado store open for business. The closures occurred after the franchisee accrued a massive amount of debt and defaulted on its agreement with Del Taco corporate. A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing also preceded the closings, and the Del Taco brand experienced declining sales during the first financial quarter of 2025.
Jack in the Box has served as Del Taco's parent company since 2022. Amidst the chain's announcement regarding its own closure of up to 200 stores, Jack in the Box said it's considering selling off the Del Taco brand.