Muhammad Ali's Favorite Meal Was Simple
Muhammad Ali was a great champion both inside and outside the boxing ring. The first boxer to win the heavyweight title three times, Ali's workouts were fueled by a well-rounded training regimen and a nutritious diet that was high in protein and carbs. To keep him going, Ali's everyday meals were simple and featured plenty of grains, meats, fruits, and veggies. With such a balanced way of eating, it's no surprise that his favorite meal was equally simple — some baked chicken with spinach, green peas, and a good ol' serving of mac and cheese.
In a 2018 interview, Ali's daughter, Laila, stated that her dad enjoyed hearty, protein and carb-rich meals like steak with a side of potatoes. The champion loved soul food in particular, especially when it was prepared at home by Edith, the Ali family's private chef. Edith made Ali his favorite baked chicken and mac and cheese, of course, but she also prepared soul food classics like creamed corn and sweet, pull-apart monkey bread for the boxing legend and his wife and children. When it was time to sit down, Ali liked to savor his food slowly and really enjoy his favorite meals.
What else did Muhammad Ali eat?
Ali's breakfasts consisted of conventional items like poached eggs and toast, along with some grapefruit or orange juice to wash it down. He drank plenty of water to keep himself hydrated. Lunch and dinner featured chicken, steak, turkey, or fish for protein, veggies like green beans and potatoes, and some fruit, too — with workouts between his meals.
While Ali's usual diet typically consisted of nutritious, wholesome food, he did have a soft spot for burgers. Ali loved burgers so much that he even endorsed a short-lived chain called ChampBurger, giving the restaurant the rights to utilize his name and image. He essentially became the burger chain's face — on the condition that the menu did not feature any foods containing pork or shellfish, to align with Ali's religious beliefs. That being said, Ali was generally very mindful of what he ate and drank and abstained from alcohol and cigarettes. Not only that, he wasn't big on coffee or soda either, preferring to sip water, juice, and herbal tea instead.