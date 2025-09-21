Muhammad Ali's Favorite Meal Was Simple

Muhammad Ali was a great champion both inside and outside the boxing ring. The first boxer to win the heavyweight title three times, Ali's workouts were fueled by a well-rounded training regimen and a nutritious diet that was high in protein and carbs. To keep him going, Ali's everyday meals were simple and featured plenty of grains, meats, fruits, and veggies. With such a balanced way of eating, it's no surprise that his favorite meal was equally simple — some baked chicken with spinach, green peas, and a good ol' serving of mac and cheese.

In a 2018 interview, Ali's daughter, Laila, stated that her dad enjoyed hearty, protein and carb-rich meals like steak with a side of potatoes. The champion loved soul food in particular, especially when it was prepared at home by Edith, the Ali family's private chef. Edith made Ali his favorite baked chicken and mac and cheese, of course, but she also prepared soul food classics like creamed corn and sweet, pull-apart monkey bread for the boxing legend and his wife and children. When it was time to sit down, Ali liked to savor his food slowly and really enjoy his favorite meals.