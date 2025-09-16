One Florida Steakhouse Lands Spot On NY Times 50 Best Restaurants 2025

Every year since 2021, the New York Times has tasked a dedicated team of reporters with the enviable job of scouring the country for the 50 best places to chow down. The annual restaurant list doesn't just look to highlight prestigious high-end eateries serving up the classics, bur rather aims to render a "rich mosaic of American dining." This year– among an L.A. omakase bar and a Middle-Eastern pizza joint in D.C. — a popular Miami-based pop-up turned contemporary steakhouse found itself on the list.

Located in the artsy Little River neighborhood on the Northeast side of Miami, Sunny's Steakhouse (formerly known as the COVID-era pop-up Sunny's Someday Steakhouse) opened with a bang in October 2024. It was known about town as the sister restaurant of the now-closed cocktail bar Jaguar Sun, which was tucked away amongst an apartment building's luxury apartments and served world class pasta.

The only restaurant in Florida to make the 2025 list, Sunny's is celebrated by its fans and the New York Times for being a reflection of Miami's dualistic nature. Much like the culture of the city, Sunny's menu readily embraces the bold and the new, while remaining firmly rooted by a deep respect for tradition. With classic steakhouse salads, impressive cuts of beef, a raw bar to brag about (Omakase style sushi included), and the acclaimed pasta dishes carried over from Jaguar Sun, long established dishes are elevated with a contemporary Miami twist.