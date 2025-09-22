Do Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans Have More Caffeine Than Coffee?

For many people, caffeine is about as vital to their daily functioning as food, water, and oxygen. There are plenty of ways to get your daily dose, from energy drinks and supplements to an old-fashioned drip coffee. One of the most delicious (but often overlooked) sources is the coffee bean itself in chocolate-covered espresso form. It's easy to understand that eating these beans directly will provide a notable energy boost. But how does it compare to your usual cup of coffee? While the beans can pack a punch, their overall effect depends on a few factors.

First, it's vital to understand exactly how much caffeine is present in each chocolate-covered espresso bean. When it comes to the beans themselves, estimates vary from as low as two milligrams of caffeine each to a dozen or more. The chocolate also adds a small amount of extra caffeine — up to 20 milligrams per 30-gram serving of dark chocolate, although milk chocolate has substantially less. This might not mean much for a single bean, but it can add an extra boost if several are consumed. Overall, it's safe to estimate that each chocolate-covered espresso bean contains roughly five to seven milligrams of caffeine.