The Aldi Smart Storage Find That Maximizes Kitchen Space
Let's face it — storage space in a kitchen becomes a holy grail, especially if you have a lot of stuff and not a lot of space. Want to keep things organized on top of that? It feels like you have to be a space whisperer to achieve this — but luckily, you don't. There's a fantastically practical, efficient, and really easy way to get more storage space in your kitchen, and the answer has been right in front of you all along. It's on your kitchen walls. To get you started, Aldi has the perfect wall-friendly storage solution.
Aldi's transparent wall-mounted storage bins can transform your kitchen walls into usable storage space. Before you raise an eyebrow in speculation, think back to what the vertical garden did for small homes and apartments. They brought fresh herbs right into your kitchen, created a visually pleasing area that added to the aesthetic, and most importantly, they maximized (and optimized) the limited space available. So why shouldn't your kitchen walls do the same for kitchen utensils, fresh produce, condiments and spices, or other pantry items?
These acrylic vertical storage bins are easy to mount onto your kitchen walls, freeing up space on your countertops, from overstuffed drawers, and inside your pantry. The bins also bring kitchen items to easily accessible, eye-level, or hand-level height. Since they're transparent, you can arrange similar items together in one storage bin for practicality and to create a bit of kitchen art, if you will. You could arrange your colorful herb or spice bottles together, or designate a storage bin for your neatly-packed tea, coffee, and sugar stash.
Tips for choosing the best storage bins for your kitchen
The sizes and shapes of your wall-mounted storage bins are factors to take into consideration. In a very compact kitchen, you don't want bins that are too large; otherwise, they may take away from both the actual and perceived space in the kitchen. Similarly, the shapes you choose can impact the aesthetic of your kitchen. A space that has rounded corners, countertops, or barstools will look more cohesive with round wall-mounted storage bins rather than square or rectangular ones.
Luckily, Aldi caters to both storage bin styles. The store's home and decor arm, Huntington Home, offers a rounded wall storage bin and a rectangular, divided bin. The rounded bin is practical for storing pantry staples like pasta, rice, spice packets, teabags, or other items that don't need a base to stand on. The rectangular bin would be great for organizing herb and spice bottles, condiments, or foods that need to be stored separately, like different breakfast cereals, or snacks. Another option available at Aldi is a circular wall-mounted storage bin from Kirkton House, with a slightly different design.
If you can't get to an Aldi, there are also some really cool and unique wall-mounted storage options available on Amazon. There's the Clear Seasoning Storage Container, which has little drawers that you pull out, and can hold items like coffee beans or sweets. Or, try a cute, wall-mounted Conworld Rice Dispenser, which can be used not just for rice, but for pastas or pet foods.