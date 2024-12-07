Unexpected Ways To Use Breakfast Cereal

Everyone knows that drinking the cereal milk leftover in your bowl is one of the best parts about the whole cereal-eating process. It takes you right back to being a kid again. But, there's a more grownup way to enjoy it: in a cereal milk latte.

Yup, it's just what it sounds like: a latte made with cereal milk instead of plain milk. To make this drink, all you need to do is heat cereal and milk in a pan on the stove, scoop out the cereal, and pour the milk over an espresso to make a latte. If you have a way of frothing or steaming your cereal milk, you can do this, but it tastes just as good without any froth.

Our recipe calls for cinnamon cereal, which pairs nicely with espresso. However, you could use cereal milk from any cereal of your choosing. Chocolate cereal will make a kind of weak mocha, while some cereals bring sweetness and not much else. But, scooping off the cereal and throwing it out is wasteful. So, either top it up with some fresh milk and eat it or choose one of our other ideas to reuse it. Some will work perfectly well with soggy cereal but others won't.